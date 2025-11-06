15% Tariff On Imported Fuel, Diesel Too High – MEMAN Tells FG

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has described the recently approved 15 percent ad-valorem tariff on imported fuel and diesel as excessive and urged the Federal Government to review it downward.

Chief Executive Officer of MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, stated this on Thursday during a webinar jointly organized by MEMAN and S&P Global Commodity Insights, themed “Fostering Competition and Innovations: Lessons from Deregulated Markets for Nigeria’s Energy Sector.”

Isong, who is also MEMAN’s Executive Secretary, warned that the high tariff could significantly raise pump prices and worsen inflationary pressures. He called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to expedite efforts to make the nation’s four refineries fully operational.

According to him, preliminary analysis by MEMAN shows the 15% tariff could add about ₦122.9 to the pump price of petrol, and increase diesel prices by up to ₦100 per litre — costs that would ultimately be borne by consumers.

“A tariff as high as 15% is on the high side. It will have a significant impact on the economy and pump prices,” Isong said. “We advise that tariffs should be the last option, and if implemented, must start at a lower rate with clear sunset clauses and performance milestones.”

He recommended that the tariff policy be phased or tied to verified increases in local refining capacity, suggesting a fixed rate such as $20 per metric tonne or ₦50 per litre to deliberately limit its impact on Nigerians.

Isong also called for the adoption of a competitive market framework with transparent pricing, standardized cost disclosures, and periodic publication of international benchmarks to identify high local costs for mitigation.

“Because of the tariff size, much of the burden will fall on low-income households and small businesses,” he cautioned. “It could distort competition and raise logistics and transportation costs, further fuelling inflation.”

In her contribution, Research Director, Fuels & Refining, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Tanya Stepanova, said global examples show that countries which deregulated their markets typically imposed much lower import tariffs.

“India, for instance, has tariffs between 2.5 and 5 percent on gasoline and diesel, far below 15%,” Stepanova noted. “Tariffs are mainly to protect domestic refineries, but they must remain reasonable.”

She added that the success of Nigeria’s tariff policy would depend largely on the pricing strategy of the Dangote Refinery and the resumption of operations at NNPC refineries.

“If these refineries come online and start refining locally, that would be the real success story of the policy,” she said.