15 Soldiers, 40 Insurgents Killed In Renewed Attacks In Borno

Share

At least 15 soldiers have been killed, while many others sustained various degrees of injuries when members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), attacked a military formation in Kareto town of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, between Saturday and yesterday.

According to a security source who does not want his name in print, five soldiers were killed in Saturday’s attack and another 10 killed in Monday’s attack on the facility, with many others sustaining various degrees of injury.

However, in three other attacks yesterday, the soldiers succeeded in eliminating 40 of the insurgents, without recording another casualty, though the insurgents succeeded in carting away some military vehicles and burning down an excavator being used in reconstructing the community preparatory to the return of inhabitants who had been dislodged by the conflict.

While commiserating with the Armed Forces over the attack on Kareto town, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, condemned in strong terms the atrocious attack and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment and support of the people and Government of the state.

Zulum in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, also commiserated with the families of the victims.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots.

May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families,” the statement said. Zulum Said that the Kareto attack is a painful reminder of the callousness of the Boko Haram insurgents who are bent on reversing the gains made in mass resettlement of internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes in northern Borno.

Kareto, a vibrant town, is one of over 20 settlements that are being targeted for resettlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and other locations.

He said that the attack on Kareto will not deter the government from carrying out its constitutional duty of providing the dividends of democracy to the people in collaboration with federal agencies.

The governor commended the armed forces and security agencies for standing in harm’s way in order to secure the nations’ territory.

“We are eternally grateful to our gallant military and security forces for all they have been doing to safeguard lives and property in our state.

The Kareto attack was a painful reminder of the heinous desperation of the adversary to torpedo our modest achievement, and cause panic in our communities.

I call on our good people to stand firm, not to waver, and to support the armed forces as they work daily to confront our collective threats,” noted Zulum.

While reiterating the resolve of the Borno State Government to continue to work closely with the armed forces to secure the country and provide development, he said: “Be rest assured that the Borno State Government, under my watch, will continue to work closely with the armed forces to execute our development and peace building programmes.”

Share

Please follow and like us: