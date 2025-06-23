15-Km Pai Road Has Improved Our Lives, Farm Settlements – Residents

Share

Residents of Pai and environs, who trooped out en masse to welcome President Bola Tinubu on Monday, said the newly constructed 15 kilometers road into their communities has improved lives and also enhanced the value of farm settlements and its products.

The road commencing from the popular Abuja-Lokoja expressway which also cuts across many communities into Pai, in Kwali Area Council was inaugurated by the President as one of the infrastructure projects meant to open up Abuja’s rural areas.

The Traditional ruler of Pai, His Royal Highness Sani Abubakar, said before now, lack of road into the communities hampered farming activities as their agriculture products lost value for not having easy access to relevant markets.

Abubakar who profusely appreciated the President, and FCT Minister for bringing the intervention to their communities, said the residents would remain committed to supporting the government’s programmes.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu disclosed that his administration was not concentrating on urban development, but also making life better for rural dwellers.

Tinubu noted that “ the commissioning of this newly constructed road from A2 junction on Abuja-Lokoja expressway to Pia Town is both symbolic and strategic.

“ It is strategic because it opens a new corridor for agriculture, commerce, education, mobility, and other areas, strengthening our national economy from the grassroots up.”

Also speaking, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike reiterated that the present administration has a covenant to improve people’s lives across all communities.

Wike noted that the present administration has provided several roads within Abuja’s rural areas and will do more to ensure that development is deepened.

