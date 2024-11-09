15 Confirmed Death In Sokoto Road Accident

Share

No fewer than fifteen individuals have reportedly lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Mairuwa village, along the Funtua-Sokoto highway on Saturday.

Confirming the tragic incident, the state Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide cited poor vehicle maintenance and driver negligence as primary factors of the accident.

According to Ogungbemide, the accident occurred on Saturday, around 11 am when a Toyota Hiace bus, carrying passengers from Kano, experienced a tire burst, causing the driver to lose control.

The bus then slammed head-on with a Sino truck operated by the Dangote Group.

The consequence resulted in multiple deaths, with most of the deceased being the bus passengers.

“The Mairuwa crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number MRR 83 XA, which was carrying passengers from Kano and experienced a tyre burst in Mairuwa village.

“The tire burst led to a loss of control, causing the driver to crash head-on into a Sino truck belonging to the Dangote Group.

“A total of 28 people were involved in the accident, comprising 23 male adults, 1 female adult, 1 male child, and 3 female children.

“However, of this number, 13 victims (11 male adults, 1 female adult, and 1 male child) were rescued with varying injuries.

“Meanwhile, 15 victims comprising 11 male adults, 1 female adult, and 3 female children were killed.

“Most of the casualties were passengers on the bus,” the statement read in part.

However, the remaining 13 individuals, who sustained various injuries, were rushed to Funtua General Hospital for medical treatment.

