15 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

…Less 24 hours after security meeting.

No fewer than 15 people, including women and children, were killed on Sunday night by attackers in Gidan Ado village, Ganawuri Chiefdom of Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

New Telegraph gathered that the victims were killed on Sunday night, December 22, at about 8 pm.

The National President of the Irigwe Youth Development Association, Mr Ezekiel Bini confirmed the killing of the 15 persons.

Bini condemned the attacks and described them as barbaric, saying the coordinated killing of innocent persons less than 48 hours before the Christmas celebration is totally unacceptable.

He called on the security agencies and the government to immediately take measures to curtail any security challenges and protect the citizens ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

It would be recalled that the Plateau State Police Command had last week Thursday taken security measures ahead of the Christmas celebration and issued a restriction of night activities in five local government areas from 6 pm to 6 am to avert security challenges.

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Hon. Sati Shuwa visited the village a company by his Deputy chairman Hon. Gwong Song

and Secretary Hon. Abraham Tongjing condemned the act and described it as evil.

Shuwa who attended the mass burial of the 15 persons killed including a pregnant woman and a one-year-old child, said it was sad especially when the local government held a security meeting with all stakeholders, security agencies, and community leaders on peaceful existence less than 24 hours before the incident happened.

He expressed sadness that despite the security meeting, the evil people went ahead and put tears in the heart of the villagers.

He disclosed that with the evidence on ground and the visit of the GOC to the scene, drastic measures will be taken to arrest the perpetrators.

The First traditional ruler of Ganawuri Chiefdom Ata Aten HRH Yakubu Chaiman and the National President Ateng Development Association Clement Chup both condemned the killing of the people.

New Telegraph reports that the Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has been preaching Peace in the state toward ensuring a peaceful Christmas celebration before the indecent occured.

It is also on record that last year December 2023, close to the Christmas celebration several persons were attacked and killed in the Mangu local government area of the state.

