15 Jehovah’s Witnesses Die In Imo Road Crash

No fewer than 15 Jehovah’s Witness worshippers on Monday evening died in a road crash at Awomama Bridge in Imo State.

The accident occurred about 6.45 p.m. at a deplorable spot on the bridge. The victims, from Agwa Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, were in a bus returning from the annual Jehovah’s Witness Assembly Convention in Uli, Anambra State, when a trailer coming from a one-way traffic lane collided with the bus conveying the worshippers, killing all the passengers.

Their bodies have been deposited in a morgue. Meanwhile, the chairman of Oguta Local Government Area, Ifeanyi Nnani, in a statement yesterday, expressed shock over the ghastly accident that claimed the lives of people from his area.

The statement, signed by his aide, Orum Desmond, commiserated with the family members of the deceased. The statement read: “The Ex- ecutive Chairman of Oguta Local Government Area, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnani, has received with a heavy heart the news of the accident that took away the lives of over 10 persons from Agwa Community along Onitsha-Owerri Road this evening on their way back home to Agwa after their successful Jehovah’s Witness Assembly Convention at Uli, Anambra State.