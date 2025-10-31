15% Import Tariff: Petrol Soars Above N1,000/ltr

Following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a 15 per cent ad valorem import tariff on fuel imports, the petroleum marketers have warned that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, could exceed N1,000 per litre.

New Telegraph gathered that the new policy, which takes effect after a 30-day transition period expected to end on November 21, 2025, is part of the Federal Government’s strategy to protect local refiners and reduce the influx of cheaper imported products that threaten domestic refining investments.

However, petroleum marketers had said the move could backfire and push retail prices beyond the reach of average Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, multiple depot operators with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the decision could further raise the price of petrol, which already sells for around N920 per litre, in many parts of the country.

“As it is, the price of fuel may go above N1,000 per litre. I don’t know why the government will be adding more to people’s suffering,” one of the depot operators said.

Another depot operator added, “Unfortunately, some of the importers are working in alignment with Dangote, which is why the last price increase was general; all players raised their prices at once. Let’s just wait and see what happens next.”

Another operator added that without a clear framework to stabilise market forces and ensure fair competition, the new import duty could trigger another round of price hikes and worsen the hardship faced by consumers.

The National Vice-President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Hammed Fashola, also agreed that the tariff had its implications, saying it might lead to a price surge.

Fashola said the policy had both positive and negative effects, adding that it could discourage importation while promoting local refining.

The IPMAN leader opined that some marketers might perceive it as an opportunity to monopolise the sector in favour of Dangote and a few other refineries.

“The 15 per cent tariff on imported fuel has its own implications. Maybe the price will go up, and equally, it will discourage importers from bringing in fuel if it becomes too costly.

“But it has both negative and positive effects on the sector. I see that the government is trying to protect local refiners, but it will have its own implications because people will see it as a way of monopolising the industry for certain people. At the same time, the government aims to protect the local refiners.”

However, Fashola stressed that the failure of the local refiners to supply enough fuel into the domestic market could trigger a fuel crisis.

“If the local refiners fail, it will have its own implications. It may lead to scarcity, and people will not have an alternative. So, it has both positive and negative effects. That’s the way I see it,” he added.

On whether the development is in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, Fashola said, “I don’t think the government will do anything outside the law. They would not like to do anything against the PIA.

“Ordinarily, everybody would like to see that our local refineries are surviving and they are doing well, which is good for our economy. I don’t think it has anything to do with the PIA.”

In his advice to local refiners, especially the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Fashola urged them to live up to expectations. He sought the revamp of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“My advice or my prayer is to the new management of NNPC: the way they are going, I think they are going in the right direction, and they have to do it fast by bringing in investors to revive our refineries. If all NNPC refineries can come on board, it will solve a lot of problems.

“I hear people trying to say that maybe they’re going to practise monopoly, but that will not be there. This applies to other private refineries like BUA; when they are able to come up, I think that the fear of monopoly will not be there anymore. There will be competition among the refineries, and that will be good for us,” Fashola stated.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, Billy Gillis-Harry, described the 15 per cent tariff as a win-win situation, stressing that the policy would be tested, though it is not a totally new policy.

“Our expectation is that at some point, it might be reviewed. We are looking for product availability and affordability. We must always keep an eagle eye on these two things.

“That’s what PETROAN will advise at this time. I want Nigerians to know that if we are looking for cheap fuel and we are driving everybody out of the business, the product will not be available, and then prices will skyrocket.

“As it is today, everybody is working with Dangote, and we know that Dangote cannot satisfy the country. So, there has to be a mix of product availability,” he added.