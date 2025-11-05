‘15% Import Tariff May Reignite Inflationary Pressures’

As reactions continue the trail the Federal Government’s imposition of a 15 per cent ad-valorem import duty on petrol and diesel, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have warned that the policy could lead to an increase in pump prices, thus reigniting inflationary pressures.

In a report released over the weekend, the analysts stated that, “fuel costs carry a strong pass-through effect in Nigeria’s inflation structure,” adding that, “although headline inflation has moderated after peaking above 30 per cent in 2024, it remains susceptible to energy price shocks and exchange rate volatility.”

They also pointed out that, “the short-term rise in fuel costs and associated inflationary pressure could tighten monetary conditions, prompting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain a restrictive policy stance.” The analysts stated: “President Bola Tinubu’s recent approval of a 15 per cent advalorem import duty on petrol and diesel marks a significant policy shift in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector.

The measure, which took effect following a presidential directive dated October 21, 2025, is designed to align fuel import pricing with domestic market realities, protect emerging local refineries, and strengthen government fiscal receipts.

“At the core of this policy is the administration’s objective to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imported petroleum products while fostering a competitive environment for domestic refiners. “Despite the commissioning of the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery and multiple modular refineries in Edo, Rivers, and Imo States, imported petrol still accounts for about 67% of national consumption, reflecting structural gaps in local refining and distribution capacity.

“The 15 per cent duty, proposed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and endorsed by the President, applies to the cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value of imported petrol and diesel. “According to estimates contained in the proposal, the tariff could increase the landing cost of petrol by roughly N99.72 per litre, pushing the average pump price toward N985/litre ($0.63).”

They, however, noted that while the government is hoping that the policy will enable it to, “diversify fiscal inflows, reduce dependence on volatile oil export earnings, and strengthen the non-oil revenue base,…the macroeconomic implications of this measure warrant careful consideration.”

Although headline inflation has moderated after peaking above 30 per cent in 2024, it remains susceptible to energy price shocks and exchange rate volatility.” They further pointed out that while the policy is intended to create a level playing field for local refiners, “its effectiveness depends on the operational readiness and output stability of these refineries.”

“Persistent issues such as crude supply constraints, logistics bottlenecks, and limited access to foreign exchange could delay the expected benefits of the policy. The risk is that if domestic refining capacity fails to ramp up swiftly, the new tariff may inadvertently raise domestic prices without achieving meaningful import substitution,” the analysts said.

Stressing that the policy could have mixed implications with regard to currency management and monetary policy, they stated: “On one hand, it could curb foreign exchange demand for petroleum imports if local output increases, supporting the naira in the medium term.

On the other hand, the shortterm rise in fuel costs and associated inflationary pressure could tighten monetary conditions, prompting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain a restrictive policy stance.”

Reiterating their concern about the policy, the analysts said: “In Cowry Research’s assessment, the 15% ad-valorem import duty represents a fiscal tightening and industrial protection measure aimed at rebalancing Nigeria’s energy market.

While it reinforces the government’s energy security and revenue mobilisation agenda, its success will hinge on a sustained increase in local refining throughput, transparent pricing oversight, and policy coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities.

“Unless local refineries scale up production to offset import shortfalls, the tariff’s near-term effect could manifest in higher pump prices and cost-push inflation, before the intended structural benefits begin to materialise over the medium term.”