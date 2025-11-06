15% Import Duty Will Worsen Living Conditions – TUC

Following the Federal Government’s proposed 15 per cent import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo, has warned that the policy would worsen Nigerians’ living conditions.

Osifo, who spoke during an appearance on Channels Television on Wednesday, however, said the union is currently studying the policy and consulting with stakeholders to understand its full implications.

This is as he raised concerns that while the government argues that the duty would protect local refining capacity, its immediate impact could be a sharp increase in pump prices since Nigeria still imports about 70 per cent of its PMS needs.

READ ALSO

The TUC boss called for clarity from the government on the scope and boundaries of the tax, questioning whether it would apply solely to importers of petrol from abroad or also to those operating within Nigeria’s free trade zones.

He argued that without clear guidelines, the policy could create confusion and ultimately burden ordinary Nigerians at the pump.

Osifo maintained that both the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria would issue a “defined and informed” position after assessing the policy’s details.

According to him, the union’s priority remains safeguarding workers and citizens from further economic hardship.

“The first impression was a no, no, no. Why are we imposing taxes when our refineries are not producing?

“The Dangote Refinery operates within a free trade zone, which means it already enjoys import duty waivers. So, if this 15 per cent duty applies to importers, they will transfer the cost to consumers; that’s the reality.