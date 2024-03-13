15 Gangsters Arrested For Robbery In Adamawa

No fewer than 15 Shilla gangsters (Shilla boys), who specializes in robbing and infecting wounds on innocent citizens in the State has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the state Police Command stated that the suspects were captured earlier in the day as part of its campaign against Shila gangsterism.

“In the early hours of today, Wednesday 13th March 2024, Police at Jimeta Division, Yola North LGA, Adamawa State, while on patrol with Vigilante men along Rumde engaged radical SHILLA gangs operating with sharp daggers and knives robbing innocent people of their belongings,” the statement explained.

Suleiman Nguroje, a police image maker, signed the statement, which indicated the 15 suspects were arrested with four sharp daggers and three knives.

According to the statement, the suspects were found to be in possession of two handsets, N19, 000 in cash, and certain quantities of hard narcotics.

The suspects’ names are Adamu Abdullahi, Hassan Mohammed, Abdullahi Yusuf, Abdulrazak Abubakar, Ibrahim Umar, and Mohammed Zakaria, and they range in age from 13 to 20 years.

The remaining members are Mohammed Auwal, Kabiru Abdullahi, Auwal Adamu, Aminu Adamu, Abdulrahman Umar, Amir Mohammed, Anas Rufai, Usman Tijjani, and Mohammed Abubakar.

The police informed the accused that they would be carefully prosecuted once the investigations were completed.