15 Feared Dead As Trailer Crashes Into Commercial Bus In Edo

No fewer than fifteen persons were reportedly killed in an accident involving a trailer coming from Lokoja-Okene road and a commercial bus in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday evening.

An eyewitness account said the incident occurred after the trailer had a brake failure and crashed into a Toyota bus, killing fifteen persons.

He also said the corpses of the dead were taken to the mortuary, while the injured were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Calls and text messages sent to the Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Paul Okpe were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Etsako East Local Chairman, Hon. Benedicta Attoh has commiserated with the families of the victims as well as the people of Okpella, on the tragic incident.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ben Atu, Attoh said she sincerely sympathizes with the family of the dead and prays for a quick recovery for the injured.

The statement reads: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of those that lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along the Ewo Market Road in Okpella today Monday, September 25th, 2023.”

“Indeed, their deaths have caused great sorrow for their families” I wish to let the families of the victims know that our thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of grief. It is not the will of God that we die before our time, but when something like this happens, who can question God”.

“On behalf of Etsako East Local Government Council, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of our departed brothers and Sisters.

Their untimely death has undoubtedly caused great pain to their families and I pray that such tragedy will never occur again in Jesus name, Amen.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may their souls rest in peace, amen,” she said.