15.1% Inflation: Why Nigerians Aren’t Feeling Impact – Rewane, Yusuf, Man, NLC

Nigeria’s headline inflation eased sharply to 15.10 per cent in January 2026, reinforcing official narratives that macroeconomic reforms are stabilising prices. But economists, industry leaders and labour groups warn that the disinflation masks a still-fragile economy constrained by weak growth, high borrowing costs and subdued consumer demand.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics show inflation down from 27.61 per cent a year earlier. Yet the broader economic backdrop suggests limited relief for businesses and households, with growth hovering around three per cent below population expansion while financing conditions remain tight.

The Naira has traded roughly between ₦1,400 and ₦1,600 to the Dollar across markets, keeping import costs elevated, while the benchmark interest rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria remains above 20 per cent, constraining credit to the real sector.

Disinflation not recovery

Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, cautioned that slowing inflation should not be confused with economic recovery. “Disinflation is not the same as prosperity.

Prices are still high, and without stronger growth and income expansion, households will not feel relief,” he said in recent macroeconomic briefings. Similarly, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, said structural cost pressures remain largely unchanged.

“High energy costs, logistics bottlenecks and exchange rate volatility continue to drive the cost of doing business,” he noted.

Manufacturers under pressure

Manufacturers say the combination of elevated interest rates and weak demand is constraining production despite easing inflation. Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun AjayiKadir, said borrowing costs are limiting expansion and investment.

“The high interest rate environment is constraining manufacturers’ access to affordable credit and limiting expansion,” he said. Industry operators also cite persistent energy costs and foreign exchange constraints, with many firms operating below optimal capacity levels.

Workers still under strain

Also, labour leaders argue that moderating inflation has not translated into improved welfare as real wages continue to lag. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, said the cost of living remains elevated despite slower price increases. “Workers are still struggling because the cost of living remains high. Inflation slowing does not automatically put food on the table,” he said.

Weak demand persists

Across major urban markets, traders report continued cautious spending, with consumers buying smaller quantities amid income pressures, while transport operators say fuel costs still dominate household budgets.

Reform gains, fragile outlook

The moderation in inflation is being linked to reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including monetary tightening and fiscal adjustments. However, analysts say weak consumer demand and high operating costs continue to limit recovery momentum.

Economists broadly agree that while the downward trend is positive, it remains fragile. Without stronger productivity growth, improved infrastructure and sustained currency stability, they warn that inflation could remain volatile.