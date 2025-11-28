14th NNPC Sports Fiesta Kicks Off In Abuja This Weekend

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced that the 14th NNPC Ltd Sports Fiesta will kick off on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

This is as its stated that the company strives to retain its legendary status as the team to beat in the Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) coming up later in February, next year.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Andrew Odeh, in a statement on Friday, also explained that this year’s edition of the biennial event, themed “Energy In Motion: Compete, Connect & Celebrate”, will see a total of 450 athletes participating.

He said that this symbolises NNPC Ltd’s belief in the integral role of physical well-being in enhancing organisational productivity among employees.

According to him, the one-week tournament, which will climax on Saturday, 6th December, 2025, will feature teams from NNPC Ltd’s six zones representing the Company’s three core values: Team Integrity (Port Harcourt/Benin); Team Excellence (Lagos/Warri) and Team Sustainability (Abuja/Kaduna).

He further said that during the keenly contested fiesta, the company’s employees are expected to compete in 13 sports, namely football, basketball, volleyball, chess, squash, scrabble, 8-ball pool, golf, tennis, table tennis, badminton, swimming and athletics.

“The fiesta will also serve as a platform for selecting NNPC Ltd’s potential flagbearers at the forthcoming 20th Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) in February 2026, where the company will defend its title of overall winner, a feat it has maintained over the years.

“The NNPC Ltd has been a serial winner of the NOGIG Games, which also features other participants from International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria and key agencies under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“During the last edition of NOGIG held in 2024 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, NNPC Ltd emerged the overall winner of the tournament, carting home 50 laurels, which include 20 gold, 9 silver and 21 bronze medals,” Odeh concluded.