14th Emirship: React To Allegation You Took Bribe to Install Sanusi, Hayatu Tells Ganduje

A Kano political critic Bashir Hayatu aka Gentile has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje to react to the allegation that he received a bribe to ensure that Sanusi Lamido was picked as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Darma in on radio alleged that Ganduje, then- Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s deputy demanded and subsequently received a huge amount of money from the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate his consideration.

He claimed that Ganduje was solely responsible for the choice of Sanusi during the selection process after he (Ganduje) exposed the medical report of the late Emir Ado Bayero to Sanusi and advised him to contribute to Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition in 2019 as a means of gaining support of the governor. Darma said:

“It is God Almighty that made Sanusi Lamido the Emir and it was through the APC that He did it. “The first link to his becoming Emir was Ganduje. If not for Ganduje, he wouldn’t have become an Emir. If you need and explanation, I will give you.”

