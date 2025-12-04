14M Girls Vaccinated Against HPV, 30m Kids For Measles–Rubella – FG

The Federal Government has said over 14 million girls have been vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), with about 30 million children receiving the newly introduced combined measles–rubella vaccine in less than one year.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Iziaq Salako said this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

He said the achievements underscored the administration’s commitment to social welfare and human capital development, as reflected in the 2024–2028 Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTEF). Salako added that sustained funding for primary healthcare and immunization in the MTEF would enable further expansion of these programmes in the coming year.

According to him, the renewed commitment to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) meant Nigeria could continue revitalising primary health centres nationwide.

“More than 4,000 PHCs have been revitalised, and the plan for an additional 8,000 remains intact under Mr. President’s directive to make primary healthcare the cornerstone of our national system,” he said.

The minister said Tinubu’s backing has allowed the health sector to roll out innovative immunisation programmes at scale, including the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer among young girls.