147 Students Bags First Class As UNIMAID Holds 24th Combined Convocation

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof Aliyu Shuga has said that a total of 33,429 graduated with PhD, Masters, undergraduate, degrees, diplomas and certificates for the 2018/2019, 2019)2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions will be conferred during the 24th convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

“A total of 20,048 students are graduating from the regular undergraduate programmes,10,940 from Affiliated Colleges, and 3,032 from Center for Distance Learning CDL while a total of 147 students got First Class, out of which 86 came from the regular undergraduate programmes and 61 from Affiliated Colleges,” Prof Shugaba said.

The VC said a Doctorate Degree will also be conferred on Vice President Kashim Shetima, to the Shehu of Birni, Dr Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, A business Mogul, Akhajii Abdussamad Rabiu and the former registrar of the University, Akhajii Dahiru Bobbo for their contribution to the humanity and the UK university in particular.

Shugaba stated that a total of 1,698 graduating students, including 113 Ph.Ds, 817 Masters degrees and 902 Postgraduate Diploma students, while the summary of statistics for recipients of Certificates and Diplomas shows that a total of 1,711 students are graduating and a total of 15 students are graduating with distinction.

Prof Shugaba said the last time a convocation was held in the university was in 2028, except for a special convocation that was held in 2020, stressing that the activities lined up or started on Friday the 10th of November with a Juma’at Friday special prayer session at the University Central Mosque, followed by an Inter-Denominational Church service at the Chapel of Grace for the convocation on Sunday the 12th of November 2023.

“The VC and other Principal Officers had on Monday the 12th inspected the venues and various profect sites to be commissioned. also, a convocation lecture will be delivered by Professor Attahiru Jega, CON on the “Prospects and Challenges of Tertiary Education in Contemporary Nigeria” on Thursday 16th November 2023 at 4:00 pm at the Muhammadu Indimi International Conference Centre.

“There will also be an Alumni Dinner/Award Night at 7.00 pm at the El-Kanemi Hall On Friday the 17th of November 2023, the Chancellor will be invested at a convocation ceremony at the Convocation Square University of Maiduguri.

He said Professors Emeriti, Abubakar Mustapha, Muhammad Yerima Balla and Bamidele R. Badejo will also be conferred with Professor Emeritus at the Muhammadu Indimi Learning Centre. The guests will depart on Sunday the 19th of November, 2023.

“The University of Maiduguri, through its dedicated staff members and committed students, has continually strived to maintain a high standard of education and research. It is through their efforts that our institution has gained recognition for producing individuals who contribute significantly to various sectors and make a positive impact in society.” ” the VC added.