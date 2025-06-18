147 Nigerians Returns From Niger Republic- NEMA

Share

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday disclosed it received 147 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Agadez, Niger Republic.

In a statement issued by the agency, the returnees arrived at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport at 12:48 p.m. on June 16, 2025.

The agency noted that out of the 147 returnees, 143 were adult males. There was one male child, two female children, and one adult female in the group.

According to the statement, the repatriation was coordinated by the International Organisation for Migration, in collaboration with other stakeholders involved in migrant support and reintegration.

“On arrival, the returnees were taken to Badala Hotel for profiling and documentation, which took place on June 17, 2025.

“One individual was reported ill and received appropriate medical attention from the Red Cross,” it said.

