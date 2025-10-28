144 Schools To Benefit From ACCA SDGs Awareness, Adaptability Initiative

At least over 144 public and private schools across the federation are to benefit from a new initiative, launched by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), which is aimed at introducing students from ages 10-16 to sustainability, focusing on specific UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tagged: “My ACCA Sustainability Hour,” the students under the six-month initiative, would be taking through topics such as climate action, water management, waste management, energy management, poverty, and hunger.

Besides, the programme is designed with a scalable, adaptable, and inclusive framework for global implementation, ensuring it caters to diverse educational environments of the students. Each of the six modules, according to the Country Head, Nigeria, ACCA, Mr Thomas Isibor, should focus on a specific UN Sustainable Development Goal.

The ACCA Sustainability Hour Initiative, described as “a push towards achieving the 2030 Agenda Goals,” is expected to cover over 144 schools in Nigeria that would benefit under the sustainability initiative; as ACCA is set to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.

During the launching of the initiative in Lagos, Isibor said the programme was introduced for the students to understand what the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are all about. Isibor, who noted that the initiative underscores the commitment of ACCA in ensuring that accountancy profession could take a leadership role in the attainment of Agenda 2030 for SGDs, added that the programme is geared to help in terms of advocacy, and behavioural change.

“We want the students, who are the future leaders to adapt to the behaviour that is required of them to make a change in the world,” he explained, saying that initiative was motivated by the care for the world and for the future leaders to be more aware of what the SDGs are about in order to play their part and bring a positive role.

He stressed: “We want our world to be inherited by our children and grandchildren. We must have the right behaviour so that the world will be sustainable. The impact of the event is for them to have a change in behaviour, to be more aware and take sustainable options. “For example, in Nigeria we use generators to generate electricity.

The event is to create awareness that there are other sources of electricity, as the children can inform their parents about the benefits of using solar energy and an inverter. “We are also looking at the area of enhancing education through which the children can use their textbooks properly in order that they can pass them to other siblings, and to help those who are slower in learning and those in rural areas to achieve their education, since education is the overall pinnacle of the SDGs.

Thus, ACCA’s UN SDGs programme is for children in both private and public schools.” The Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change, Rukaiya ElRufai, while lauding the ACCA Sustainability Hour Initiative for schools, said: “Education remains vital for sustainable development, yet, based on the 2025 SDG report, 272 million children and youth remained out of school in 2023.

In dealing with this harsh reality, she insisted that we must prioritise teaching SDGs in schools in order to empower future generations with the right knowledge, relevant skills, and values to address complex global challenges such as poverty, climate change, and inequality, fostering global citizenship, critical thinking, and collaborative problem-solving for a more just and sustainable world.