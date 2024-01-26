142 Cases Of Elephantiasis, Other Tropical Diseases Recorded In Oyo – Olatunji

The Executive Secretary of Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Babatunde Olatunji, has disclosed that the State Government has in the past one year recorded 142 cases of Lymphatic Filariasis, also known as Elephantiasis. He however added that the affected persons have been treated.

Olatunji disclosed this at a press conference addressed in Ibadan, the state capital on Friday to mark the 2024 World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day. It was themed: ‘Unite to Act Towards Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases’ (NTDs).

He noted that 10 surgical interventions have been carried out while about 1.6 million school children have been vaccinated to prevent cases of neglected tropical diseases in the state, adding that the record had it that four NTDs are endemic in the state.

While disclosing that the diseases included: Soil-Transmitted Helminths, Schistosomiasis, Lymphatic filariasis and Onchocerciasis, the medical doctor said, “They are called neglected tropical diseases because only a few people pay attention to them. They are not caused by witches, they can be managed.

“We have recorded 142 cases of Lymphatic filariasis also known as Elephantiasis; 9 cases of Onchocerciasis. We have done 10 surgical interventions. Mass drugs have been provided for 1.6 million schoolchildren across the state.

“According to a survey conducted by FMOH, four of these NTDs are endemic in the state – Soil-Transmitted Helminths, Schistosomiasis, Lymphatic filariasis and Onchocerciasis.

“The diseases are distributed across the state as follows: 28 LGAs are Oncho endemic, 10 are FL endemic, 30 are SCH endemic and 33 are STH endemic. These NTDs are treated with safe and effective drugs that are distributed once each year”, he stressed.