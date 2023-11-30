140+December Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers

December is here again, the 12th month of the year filled with lots of fun, excitement, and festive celebrations. So start the fun-filled month by sending Happy New Month messages, wishes, prayers, and quotes to your friends, family, colleagues, and loved ones to begin the yuletide season on the right footing.

It is important to state here that whosoever witnesses January to December has bundles of thanksgiving to give God, especially on behalf of your friends, family and loved ones as you jubilate to the New Year.

As the last month of the year filled with merriment, New Telegraph sees it as a point of duty to help you collate amazing Happy New Month Messages, Prayers, Wishes and Quotes as you celebrate the most important people in your life.

Here are our recommendations for you as we consider how important the New Month is to you and the special people in your life.

This collection of Happy New DECEMBER Month SMS and greetings is specifically for you.

December is a month of completeness. May God establish you, strengthen you, and settle you. Happy New Month dear.

May December leave you with enough great testimonies to remember, Happy New Month dearie.

Thank God you are a winner. As you have crossed into the last month of the year, God will never be crossed with you. Keep winning. Welcome to December!

He who began the good works in you will carry it on to completion. You’ll finish well! Happy Last Month of the year sugar.

As you enter into December, you’ve entered into your greatness, abundance and excess favour. Happy New Month.



At last, it’s the first day of December. So many things have happened in the past 11 months, but we just have to give thanks for being alive. God’s with us.

As long as God lives, you will smile and not cry. And you will end this year on a happy note. Happy New Month to you and your family.

December is here again. May this festive month bring smiles and laughter in your life, and keep you happy forever. Happy New Month.

December represents Crystal, may this month bring you good fortunes and make your life crystal clear, May God fulfill all that your heart desires in Jesus’ name. Amen.

May you continue to soar high like an eagle and spread your wings above your goals and ambitions. Have a great December.





May Almighty God grant you all your heart desires and encompass you with great opportunities and favour.

May this month mark the beginning of a breakthrough in your life. Enjoy the month of December.

May God surround you and your family with His wings even as you prosper in good health. Happy New Month!

May your finances never run dry, Agust shall increase your treasures and make your wealth immeasurable. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

May Good health and good fortune be your portion as you step into the New Month of December?





You will experience overflowing joy, laughter, and happiness in this month of December. Happy New Month!

I asked my mum, what number is her favourite, and she told me 11. And here are the 11 things I wish for you this month. Love, Joy, Peace, Breakthrough, favour, grace, happiness, laughter, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. Happy New Month to you!

May Almighty God grant you long life and prosperity and may He give his angels charge over all your affairs and endeavors in life.

May you experience nothing but everlasting joy in this month of December. Happy New Month to you!

May this new month bring about favour in abundance to you and your entire family.





May you recover all lost treasures this month of December, I wish you a month filled with recovered opportunities!

May this new month encompass you with favour and breakthrough, as you step out in the next 30 days, each day will bring about unending laughter.

May the light of the Lord shine upon you this new month everywhere you go, Happy New Month to you!

May you find both inner and outer peace this month of December, your joy shall overflow. Amen!

May the season of joy that holds this month enrich you and your entire family, welcome to the month of celebration as we mark the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ! Happy New Month.





December is a month of celebration, and the beauty of celebration shall not cease from your household, happy new month!

As you prepare to enter into another year 2023, I pray that this month of December gives you all the opportunities for a better January, Happy New Month to you!

I wish you a blissful Happy New Month, this is the month of higher acceleration, and you will excel higher in Jesus’ name, Happy New Month.

The 12th Month has 12 significant values and I wish all of them to you, these are joy, peace, love, breakthrough, opportunities, wisdom, knowledge, understanding, good luck, excellence, greatness, and happiness. Happy New Month to you.

This new month, I’m wishing you happiness all-round fulfilment in all your endeavours, and outstanding success in all that you do. May God bless all of your efforts, always. Happy New Month.

I’m thankful that we are alive to witness the start of this new month. It is my fervent prayer that we will witness countless more of this. Go make the best of this new month. Know deep within you that you deserve nothing less than the best. May the Lord grant you all the desires of your heart. Happy New Month.

The year is fast advancing and it’s a pleasure to know that you are equally advancing in all areas of your life. Happy new month my precious.

This new month, may you never experience stagnation. Henceforth, it is forward ever for you and backwards never.

You will enjoy the delicious taste of success in all your endeavours. Keep winning and I believe in you. Happy New Month.

On each day of this month, may there always be a reason for you to smile. May you experience things that will make your heart joyful. May you never know shame but may you enjoy fame. May your barn overflow with milk and honey. Happy New Month.





This new month, I pray that you’ll enjoy the good things in life. May all the dreams in your heart come to manifestation. May all your wonderful ideas find expression this new month. May new doors be opened for you. May your health flourish. Happy New Month.

Your hands are the most diligent hands I’ve ever known. This month, may your hands bring in the plentiful harvest for you. May you be celebrated daily this month. Happy New Month, my love.

May the Lord say yes to all your plans this month. May all closed doors of good things be opened for you this new month. May God say yes to your success and upliftment. Happy new month.

May God’s divine favour and mercy trail you as you traverse this month. May you enjoy the grace of God and be truly happy and filled with joy. Happy new month.

May you find joy in your labor this month. May all that you do bring you success, happiness, joy, and peace.

May the Lord guide every of your step and lead you on the way to go. May you wear success as a badge of honor. Happy New Month.

May all things work together for your good in this new month. May it be well with you in all endeavors. Have a month that’s as superb as you are. Happy New Month my heartbeat.

In this new month, you’re going higher in a new territory of abounding success, my prayer for you is that the unspeakable joy, unending bliss, and good tidings will be your anchor wherever you go.

This brand New Month will discover and make you Fresher, Happier, Healthier, More Joyful, More Cheerful, and More Satisfied with the things you have. From the depth of my heart, I wish you a Happy New Month.

Some things may be left undone, and some words may be left unsaid. Some feelings may not be expressed, but a person like you can never be forgotten. I wish you the blessings of the New Month.





Lighten up your environment with your brightest smiles, and make merriments because it will be a fabulous new month. Welcome to a month of blessing and fulfilment. May the rest of your days be memorable.

May this New Month bring you Happiness, not Tears, Joy, and not Sorrow. Remember that all your problems shouldn’t spoil the ginger to keep facing your fights in this New Month. Have a lovely New Month.

This New Month will fill your heart with Love, Hope, Faith, Cheers, Happiness, Tranquility, and peace. I wish you a Happy New Month devoid of pain!

In this New Month, may God bless you with style to convert all your dreams that you couldn’t achieve these past months into reality this New Month. I wish to say a Happy New Month to you.

Dad, I wish you a beautiful and amazing new month ahead of you. Happy New Month!

It’s the start of a new era and I wish you all that is good in life this month and always. Happy New Month to you, my sweet mum.

All your efforts in this new month will not be in vain as you will reap the fruits of your labour. Happy New Month Dad.

Your joy and happiness in this new month will know no boundaries. Happy New Month my beautiful mum. I cherish you forever.

Miracles Shall Surround You in this Month Throughout, Happy New Month.

It’s a New Month of Laughter and Joy, May You Never Have A Reason Not to Celebrate This Month.





This Month Shall Be Filled With Abundance for you and Your Family, Remain Blessed.

May Allah bless you with strength, peace of soul, love of family and friends, and all the good happenings this time. Wish you a pleasant New Month.

Wishing you a fabulous new month, a month with new experiences waiting for you. Happy New Month.

Wish you a good start to this month with pleasant hopes for each coming day. I wish you a blessed one. Happy New Month.

A fresh and joyful month Is in relation to coming, May God sanctify you With cheerfulness And delight which You missed in the Previous month Happy New Month.

I’m lucky to be starting another month with you by my side. Happy new month, my love.

May this upcoming month be full of happiness, peace, and prosperity. A happy new month to everyone.

Happy new month! May the upcoming month make you wiser, kinder, and happier!

May God bless you with a new month filled with much love and success. Have a good life!

As this new month begins, I really hope you let go of your burdens and sorrows and begin a fresh chapter of your life filled with peace love, and everything nice and bright. Happy new month.





Happy new month. I pray that God fills your home with good health and happiness in the upcoming days.

Good morning and welcome to a new month, a month full of hope and great things. Happy New Month!

I hope that each moment of this month passes with peace and prosperity. Happy new month!

Happy new month! Make the best out of this month and enjoy every moment to the fullest.

A new month constantly presents new challenges, new opportunities and new purposes for every one of us. My wishes for you are that you surmount any challenges this month and that any new opportunities the month offers will lead to your success and prosperity. Happy New Month, my friend!

Hey friends! Welcome to the new month! It is my heart’s desire that you meet your daily goals and remain happy throughout the month. Happy New Month!

As this new month starts, may it be the start of greater things in your life. May the new month usher in another period of progress, good health and happiness for you. Happy New Month, my friend!

This is the beginning of a new month! Don’t dwell on bad memories or long days and nights of last month. Now is the time to move on and aspire for the best. I wish you a happy New Month and better days ahead.

Hey! May God bestow peace on your soul; bless you with strength, with love from both friends and family and with every good thing of life. Happy New Month, dear!

May your today be brighter than yesterday; tomorrow than today; and this new month than last month. I wish you a pleasant new month!

Welcome to the new month! Your joy will be full; songs of victory will never stop coming out of your mouth, and every one of your past failures will transform into successes in this month. I wish you a happy New Month, my friend!

May you get unexpected favours and experience unprecedented success in this new month. Happy New Month!

May the new month be a bearer of new good things for you — good health, good news, good career progression. Have a pleasant new month!

May you realize your dreams in this month; may every one of your wishes become a reality. Happy New Month!

Forget all the mistakes of the past, look forward to making the most of this month. Happy new month to you!

I wish you all a happy new month, a month filled with prosperity, happiness, love and good health.

May this new month in your life mark the start of greater things for you and your family; I wish you a happy new month!

Whatever the new month is bringing for you, be it good or bad, always keep that smile on your face no matter what. Don’t let the light in you die. Happy new month.

Dear, I really hope you take this new month as an opportunity and slay everything. May this month bring you none of these but only goodness and goodies.

I already smell the change in the air. I can see the colours replacing the black-and-white memories of the past. Be sure my friend, the new month is bringing the best for you.

A new month has come to take back all the negativity from the previous month and shower you with all the positivity in this world to make your life more wonderful than ever. Happy new month.

Happy New Month my love! I want to cherish you more in the upcoming month and spend every minute of it with you right by my side!

New Month, New Hope, New Blessings, New Life, New fulfilment, New Health New Goals, New Joy, New Songs, and New Challenges. This New month you shall conquer every challenge that crosses your path and achieve your goals. Happy New Month.

Beyond the gaiety that comes with the yuletide… Beyond the feelings wrapped around this festive season… I wish you a New month that’s filled with unspeakable joy and laughter, even as you end this year. Happy New Month of December from me to You.

I wish this December, God surprises and blesses you with whatever your heart desires. May God never stop surprising you. Happy December!



May the Lord listen to your cry, He shall vindicate you, and you shall rise among your peers and in your family house. He shall be your rock, fortress and deliverer in this month.

As it is the last month of the year, every embargo of the devil placed upon you shall be destroyed in Jesus name. Happy new month.

May this last month of the year become one of the most blessed and happy months for you. Happy new month.

It’s December! May the bad happenings that come with the last month, not come near you and yours. Happy December!

I wish you great moments, as we approach the new year. Happy new month.

May the good things of the last month of the year be your portion. Happy New Month to you.

May God surprise you with new year presents, as you are about to enter the new year. Happy new month.

Many people will gather on your behalf to celebrate you in this last month of the year, in Jesus name, Happy New Month.

Happy New Month. I wish you God’s full protection, to usher you into the new year, in peace.

God will bless you wonderfully and enlarge your coast. He’ll be with you in all you do, and keep you from all evil and disaster, as the year goes to an end. Wonderful December!

These are my wishes for you this month and beyond.

Surprises! Elevation! Peace! Breakthrough! Joy! Divine Favour! Success! Prosperity!

Pursue, for you shall surely overtake them and, without failure, recover all. Welcome to December, the month of total recovery. Shalom.

To be very blunt, your life will flaunt God’s glory throughout the month. May you live happily in God’s glory ever after. Happy New Month.

God has raised you as a Champion to shake the world in these latter times. You shall be invited to counsel kings of nations. You’re a genius! Your December must Bloom!

May your destiny helpers locate you this new and last month of the Year. Never again will destiny destroyers instruct your life. Amen. It’s your month of testimony.

The open door before you will open wider. You will become wiser, and your garment will be whiter than snow, as you continue to glow. Cheers to the last month of the year.

Drop the past months into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go. Happy December.

Embrace this new month of December with a strong spirit to achieve all that you have set for yourself. You are unstoppable!

With love in my heart, I wish you a December with good news. Amen.

Better is the end than the beginning of a matter. As you enter into the last month of the year, I see Joy, Peace and Uplifting. May happiness never depart from your life.

Everything you could not achieve from January to November, God will deliver into your hands this December, with ease. Happy New Month.

30 days more to the New Year.



335 days gone in your present past.

May you reap everything new this month. Amen. Happy New Month.

May you accomplish more this month, and may every pending blessing reach you quickly. Welcome to December!

I wish you joy, peace, and happiness all through this month. You mean so much to me. Happy new month darling.

I am always grateful to God that I found you because you make everything beautiful in my life. I wish you all the beauty that is packaged in this month. May you be successful in all that you do. Happy new month hubby.

My baby, I want to thank you for being a wonderful and caring husband and for all the support you show me. My prayers to God for you are that He will keep and protect you. I wish you God’s favour and grace. Happy new month!

Baby my desire for you in this new month is that every day and moment of this month be filled with laughter and beauty and may He make every moment a memorable one for you. Happy new month dear husband.

I am wishing you a month filled with grace, happiness, laughter, peace, and wholeness. Happy new month. I love you, babe.

I pray that this new month will bring you so much happiness and blessings. This month will bring you an increase and multiplication in all that you do. You are the best husband ever. Happy new month.

It’s my prayer that this new month will bring you more unction to function in God’s vineyard. Happy New Month!

I pray that you will always be fervent in spirit in serving God this month and beyond. Happy New Month Ma!

May all that you do in this new month will be to the glory of God and not man. Happy New Month.

The fire of the love of God’s word will never grow cold in your life. You will continue to grow from strength to strength and from glory to glory. Happy New Month.

May every day and every week of this new month be filled with cheerfulness and merriment. Happy New Month.

Giving thanks to the Almighty God who spared our lives up till this moment as we celebrate the new month’s success.

We pray that this new month brings lots of success into your world, and makes you one of the happiest people.

May God specially attend to your situation this month, and your family’s too. Happy newest month.

May this month God heal all your wounds and take you out of all the problems you are facing. God help you and bless you. Have a happy new month.