14 Years After: Mariam Receives Recognition

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, last week brought back memories of one of her predecessors, humanitarian and philanthropist in the person of the Late Maryam Babangida. It was at the ceremony to officially rename the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) after the founder of the Better Life for Rural Women Programme. The gesture truly strengthens the saying that ‘A person who lives a good life, especially one who touches lives, lives on even long after they are gone’.

The late wife of the well respected former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was known as a phenomenal woman. She launched many programmes to improve the life of women and this is why renaming the NCWD after her was not just remarkable, it represents what she stood for while alive. Creating programmes which benefits and uplifts women was not the only tool Maryam Babangida used to encourage women, she was a role model with her ever classy and sophisticated fashion and style.

At every public function, there was always something fashionable to pick from the gorgeous First Lady. Many women, especially mothers were inspired to put on their best looks regardless of how many children they have or the careers they were into. The “Maryam Phenomenon” became a celebrity and “an icon of beauty, fashion and style”, a position she retained after her husband’s fall from power.

A few critics on many occasions have said that other first ladies after Maryam Baban- gida borrowed a leaf from her dedication to women Development from her time as the first lady. Renaming of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) was in recognition of the impacts of her projects on women, especially those in rural areas. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Monilola Udoh, disclosed this recently while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Udoh said that the Bill for the change of name was passed by the Senate on March 29, 2023, while the House of Representatives passed the same on April 5, 2023. According to her, the renaming is in line with the amendment of the National Centre for Women Development Act, Cap. N15, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to enhance the functions of the centre. She said: “The government under the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the bill by assenting to it in May 2023.

“By this information, we want our esteemed partners, the general public and in- deed the media personnel to take note of the changes and help publicise it to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and even beyond.” This way, the good name of the late First Lady, Maryam Babangida will once again be on the lips and in the hearts of women who receive help from these centres. Late Maryam Babangida was born, Maryam Okogwu on November 1, 1948, in Asaba (present-day Delta State), where she attended her primary education.

Her parents were Hajiya Asabe Halima Mohammed from the present Niger State, a Hausa, and Leonard Nwanonye Okogwu from Asaba, an Igbo man. She later moved to Kaduna, where she attended Queen Amina (Formerly Queen of Apostles) Col- lege Kaduna for her secondary education. She graduated as a secretary at the Federal Training Centre, Kaduna. Later she obtained a diploma in secretaryship from La Salle Extension University (Chicago, Illinois) and a Certificate in Computer Science from the NCR Institute in Lagos. On 6 September 1969, shortly before her 21st birthday, she married Major Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

They had four children, two boys – Mohammed and Aminu, and two girls, Aisha and Halima. After her husband became Chief of Army Staff in 1983, Maryam Babangida became President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA). She was active in this role, launching schools, clinics, women’s training centres and child daycare centers. Her hobbies were gardening, interior decoration, music, squash, badminton, collecting birds, philanthropic activities and reading.

There is no better way to remember the life and times of a woman who taught other women about lending a helping hand to the next person, like naming the National Center for Women Development(NCWD) after her.