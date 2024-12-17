14-Year-Old Wins Teen Beauty Contest In C’River

Share

Miss Precious Essien, a fourteen-year-old girl has emerged winner of a beauty contest tagged: “Face of Teen Beauty Pageant International” in Cross River.

Precious was crowned the winner after beating fourteen other contestants to cling to the crown in a keenly contested pageantry which the organizer, Thelma Empire, claimed was basically a combination of beauty and brain.

Speaking to journalists shortly after she was crowned as Queen of Face of Teen Beauty International at the conference Hall of Etaval Hotel Calabar On Monday night, Miss Precious Essien thanked God for the Grace he provided her to withstand the rigour of the contest.

Essien, a student of Marygold International School Càlabar, who hails from Essien Udim local government area in Akwa Ibom State, intends to further her education at the University where she hopes to pick up a career in Pediatric Nursing, “so that I can have an opportunity to contribute my quota to the society and also provide medical care to the younger ones.”

“I intend to study pediatric nursing at the University. I have a love for children. I want to study nursing to ensure that they live long. My goal is to contest for bigger pageant like Miss Africa to return home with the crown,” she said.

Precious who is currently an Ambassador and Miss NTA 2018 said, “I have a dream to win Miss Africa Crown. I know this big dream can be actualized if I work so hard just like women in Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Netherlands, the sky can be my limit.”

In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer CEO and Managing Director MD Thelma Empire, Thelma Eneji, while giving insight into the contest said, “Our mission is to nurture and showcase the talents and potentials of teenagers globally, promoting self-confidence, cultural diversity, and social responsibility.

“We aim to create opportunities for young people to grow as leaders, influencers and positive role models in thier communities.

“Our vision is to empower and inspire teenagers worldwide, fostering confidence, leadership and cultural appreciation, providing a global platform for young talents to shine and positively impact thier communities.” The CEO maintained.”

