14-Year-Old Girl Knocked Into Coma By Suspected Rapist In Abia

..victim’s father accuses police of taking N30,000 from him to register case

One Mr Chinazum Ubani, a suspected rapist has allegedly used a machete to cut the head and other parts of the body of a 14 year old girl, thereby knocking her into coma at Obete Nchina Village, Ntighauzo community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

New Telegraph learnt that the girl was said to have gone to fetch firewood with her mates at a bush in the village when they were attacked with a machete by Chinazum.

The suspect allegedly attempted to rape the 14-year-old whose name is withheld, but was given a strong resistance. Unable to have his way, the suspect used a machete and gave the girl a deep cut on her head, leg and hand, leaving her in a pool of blood and fled.

Mr Chijioke Anaba, father of the victim, said his family was alerted of the incident by the girl’s mates who escaped the attack.

He lamented that his daughter lost consciousness because of too much loss of blood from the machete cuts before the search party rescued her from the bush.

Anaba also alleged that the Police at the Eastern Ngwa Division demanded N30,000 from him to register the matter while they also visited her at the hospital.

He stated that he is afraid that the suspect who hails from the same village may be released from custody to return to continue his attack on his family.

