14-Year-Old Girl Becomes Lagos One-Day Gov, As Sanwo-Olu ‘Vacates’ Seat

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, temporarily stepped down from his job, yielding his seat to a one-day Governor, Miss Esther Etiyemonu. Miss Etiyemonu, 14, a Senior Secondary School II (SSS 2) pupil of Lagos State Senior Model College in Igbookuta, Imota, Ikorodu Division, emerged the overall winner of the 2025/2026 Spelling Bee Competition conducted for all eligible public secondary schools in Lagos.

The One-Day governor was received by SanwoOlu at the State House in Marina in company of her two ‘cabinet’ members, oneday Deputy Governor, Miss Dorcas Awoyemi (a pupil of Ikosi Senior High School) and One-Day Secretary to the State Government, Miss Salami Jumain Olaide (a pupil of Angus Memorial Senior High School, Morocco Road, Yaba.

The pupils were accompanied by their parents and their teachers. Miss Etiyemonu, who won the 21st edition of the competition, presided over a short meeting of the State’s cabinet, giving credence to the vision of the Spelling Bee project initiated by former First Lady of Lagos, now Nigeria First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.