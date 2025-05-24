Share

In a demonstration of youth development and sports education, the Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Hajji Gafar Olawale Liameed, has awarded full scholarships to 14 students for the prestigious National Institute for Sports (NIS) Coaches Course.

This initiative, now a yearly tradition, is powered by 36 Lion Investment Limited and aligns with Hajji Gafar’s long-standing vision of empowering Nigerian youth through football coaching education.

The 2025 edition features a diverse mix of beneficiaries, including five female and nine male students selected from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

READ ALSO:

These 14 students will join an additional 36 coaches already selected for the intensive programme, further expanding the growing list of beneficiaries of Hajji Gafar’s football development scholarship.

According to Hajji Gafar, the initiative complements the youth empowerment vision of Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, with a specific focus on sports—especially football—as a vehicle for social transformation and opportunity creation.

“This scholarship programme is more than just education—it’s about opening doors, creating leaders, and using football to reshape the future of our youth,” said Hajji Gafar.

Full List of 2025 NIS Coaching Scholarship Recipients

Female Scholars:

Afenisumen Eunice – University of Lagos

Adeleke Ameenah – Lagos State University

Ekun Balikis – Lagos State University

Lawal Abibat – Lagos State University

Ogundele Olajumoke – Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology

Male Scholars:

Bello Yusuf – Lagos State University

Oyewole Peter – University of Lagos

Usman Azeez – Lagos State University

Olayioye Samuel – Lagos State University

Tokunbo Lateef – Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology

Olukotun Damilola – University of Lagos

Onah Onyekachi – Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology

Adeyemi Tomisin – Lagos State University

Omolale David – University of Lagos

The recipients are expected to undergo rigorous training at the National Institute for Sports, Nigeria’s premier institution for sports education and coaching certification.

With this new batch, Hajji Gafar’s scholarship programme continues to play a pivotal role in equipping the next generation of Nigerian football coaches.

Share