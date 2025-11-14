14 Lawmakers Pass Vote Of Confidence On Ondo Speaker

…Dissociate Themselves From Impeachment Plan

Fourteen lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Hon Olamide Oladipo, worsening the crisis over the leadership of the Assembly.

The 14 lawmakers asked the people of the state to discountenance the call for the removal of the Speaker over the allegation of gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds meant for the activities of the Assembly.

Already, 12 lawmakers who passed the vote of no confidence in the Speaker accused him of gross misconduct and diversion of funds meant for public hearings.

The lawmakers, in a resolution, invoked Section 92(4)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the legislature to remove a Speaker for acts deemed to undermine public trust or violate official responsibilities.

The signatories, including Jide Oguntodu, Temitope Akomolafe, Fatai Atere, Toyin Japhet, Raymond Daodu, Samuel Ifabiyi, Babatunde Fasonu, Princess Oluwatosin Ogunlowo, Afe Felix, Nelson Akinsuroju, Prince Akinruntan Abayomi, and Stephen Abitogun, passed a Vote of No Confidence on Speaker Olamide Oladiji.

The lawmakers alleged that the Speaker committed two major financial infractions, including the diversion of ₦50 million allocated for a public hearing, and misappropriation of the Assembly’s monthly operational grants.

The 14 lawmakers who passed the vote of confidence on the Speaker included Oladiji, Gbegudu Ololade, Oshati Olatunji Emmanuel, Suleiman Murtala, Ogunwumiju MoyinOlorun Taiwo, Allen Messiah Oluwatoyin, Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, Fayemi-Obayelu Olawumi, Oladapo John Biola, Witherspoon Atinuke M. Ogunlana Christopher, Ayebusiwa Odunayo Chris, Ologede Kolawole Micheal, and Agbulu Tope Akeem.

The resolution by the 14 lawmakers read “Whereas, the Members noted that there is nothing like Section 92 (4) (c) in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as claimed in the Resolution that passed the vote of no confidence on the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly.

“Whereas removal of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not done on social media but through the procedure clearly stated in Order II, Rule 9 of the Rules and Standing Orders of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

“Whereas, the Speaker did not divert the sum of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000.00) as alleged.

Whereas, the majority of the Honourable Members who passed the vote of no confidence are perpetual absentees at parliamentary meetings, plenary sittings, and other activities of the House because they reside more outside the country.

‘Whereas, the alleged claim of misappropriation of monthly operational grants of the House was borne out of malice bereft of facts.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved by 14 Honourable Members of the House in the lawful exercise of authority conferred by Section 92 (2) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended):

A vote of confidence is hereby passed on Rt. Hon (Chief) Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi, Speaker, 10th Assembly, Ondo State House of Assembly, and the Leadership of the House.

“That the present leadership of the House has been transparent with other Members and working harmoniously with Mr Governor, His Excellency, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, in the interest of Ondo State.

“The leadership assures all Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the good people of Ondo State of continued transparency to bring more dividends of democracy to our people in accordance with our EASE government.”