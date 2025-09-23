14 Killed As Rival Ecuadorian Inmates Fight With Guns, Explosives

Inmates in Ecuador fought each other with guns and explosives in a riot that left 13 prisoners and a guard dead, police has said.

The mayhem was the latest in a series of bloodbaths to engulf gang-ridden, overcrowded prisons in a once peaceful country now at ground zero of the violent Latin American drug trade.

An unknown number of inmates escaped in the clash between rival gangs, during which another 14 people were injured, a masked police officer identified as commander Colonel William Calle told the Ecuavisa channel. Thirteen inmates have been recaptured, reports AFP.