14 Injured As Truck Carrying Human, Cows Fall On Plateau Bridge

Plateau State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday confirmed the road accident at the Secretariat Junction in Jos when a truck fell off the overhead bridge in the area, leaving 14 people hospitalized.

New Telegraph gathered that the truck loaded with human beings and cows heading to Lagos from Adamawa State was traveling on the bridge when it suddenly lost control and plummeted to the ground below.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but authorities suspect that speeding and reckless driving may have contributed to the crash.

The Sector Commander for the FRSC in the state, Mr Maxwell Lede, who confirmed the crash, stated that Muhammad Mandir Yusuf, the driver of the articulated vehicle with registration number NSK523ZY, was carrying 32 people together with cows when the incident occurred.

The Sector Commander noted that although no death was recorded during the accident, emergency responders had arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Sector Commander said, “A road traffic crash involving an articulated vehicle (trailer) loaded with humans and animals (cows) has occurred at the Secretariat Junction of Jos Metropolis. No death was recorded.

“However, 14 people were rescued to hospitals with various degrees of injury. The crash has affected traffic flow on the outward service lane that connects the Secretariat to the express, while the left lane connecting the roundabout under the flyover is partially affected, thereby narrowing the lane.

“Traffic on that section of the road is obstructed to traffic flow and temporarily closed. All vehicles coming from the Secretariat use the left lane only to connect the roundabout.

“Rescue was done by the FRSC ambulance rescue team and emergency response services in collaboration with NPF. The victims were taken to Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Bingham University Teaching Hospital, and JUTH, respectively, for treatment

