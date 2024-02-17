14 Illegal Refinery Sites Uncovered In Rivers

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) on Saturday said it has identified 14 clandestine crude oil refineries in Rivers State.

The Commander, Rear Adm. John Okeke, said that the illicit refining station on Ataba Island, near Bonny Island in Rivers, will be dismantled.

The OPDS Commander, who visited the place disclosed that the site was discovered using intelligence information.

He added that while no arrests have been made, the joint effort will ensure that the Niger Delta does not become a safe haven for criminals.

“We are going to make it very hot for them with the help of the Navy, Army, Air Force, Police, NSCDS, the DIA, among others.

“Nobody wins alone without collaboration; with teamwork, we are going to achieve a lot in the fight against illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

READ ALSO:

“Today we are in Ataba Island, close to Bonny Island, Rivers State, moving towards Akwa Ibom.

“What we discovered here is shocking, about 14 massive cooking sites, one of them is still hot and they must have pulled out on the arrival of the troops,” he said.

According to the commander, the OPDS will maintain surveillance and eliminate economic saboteurs in the region.

“We are sustaining what my predecessor did and I want to thank God that within 24 hours we are able to achieve this feat, it shows that we are performing our duty,” he added.

He advised criminals working in the area to enter respectable enterprises, stressing that those involved in pipeline damage and illicit bunkering would never find peace.