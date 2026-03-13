14 Days To 3rd National Para Sports Games 2026

The countdown has begun as Nigeria prepares for its 3rd National Para Games, with just 14 days to go before the historic event begins in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Organised by the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Games will take place from March 26 to April 3rd, 2026, at the iconic Moshood Abiola National Stadium, bringing together thousands of para-athletes from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The National Para Games have grown into Nigeria’s largest platform for differently-abled athletes, serving as a crucial pathway for discovering talents who can represent the country at continental and global para competitions.

The 2026 edition will feature a wide range of para-sport disciplines, including Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Para Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Para Taekwondo, Para Cycling, and Amputee Football, among others.

The Games underscore the NSC’s commitment to inclusive sports development, creating opportunities for athletes with disabilities to showcase their talent, resilience, and determination on a national stage.

With just two weeks to go, preparations are in top gear as athletes, officials, and stakeholders across the country intensify training and logistical arrangements ahead of what promises to be a celebration of courage, excellence, and the unifying power of sports.