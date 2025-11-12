14 Churches Attacked, 117 Killed In Enugu In Four Years – Group

A rights organisation, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), yesterday claimed that jihadists attacked 14 churches in Enugu State between May 2021 and June 2025, resulting in the deaths of 117 worshippers.

In its report, the group claimed that the attacks took place in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, involving 12 Anglican and two Roman Catholic churches.

It said in May 2021, Holy Anglican Church in Okpokwu at Mgbuji (EhaAmufu in Isi-Uzo) was attacked by Jihadists, killing 25 worshippers, adding that in January 2022, 55 worshippers were massacred in seven church parishes.

The report by Intersociety Chairman Emeka Umeagbalasi and a team of human rights lawyers noted that most residents fled their communities between May 2021 and December 2024. It said church services only resumed in 2025 under heavy security, with many parishes remaining shut and deserted.