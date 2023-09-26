14 Arrested Over Fake Revenue Collection, Street Trading In Anambra

Fourteen persons have been arrested in Okpoko Ogbaru Local Government Area and Onitsha Commercial Town of Anambra State for extorting money as revenue from commercial Keke and bus drivers in the area.

Also among the fourteen arrested were nine street traders who were found blocking the major roads with their goods at River Niger Bridge Head and Owerri Road Onitsha against the order of the Anambra state government.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had banned the activities of fake Revenue Agents directing commercial buses and tricycle Operators to pay directly to the bank and also announced that street trading is unacceptable to the government as it has contributed to the blocking of drains and causing traffic gridlock in the major cities of the state

Before the arrival of the enforcement team at Ifeanyichukwu Street Okpoko it was alleged that three Keke tricycles had their windscreens smashed by the touts and money forcefully taken from them.

The arrest is the product of the enforcement embarked upon by the Operation Clean And Healthy Anambra ( OCHA ) Brigandage in the state.

The arrest of fake revenue agents was made possible through a distress call from Keke Operators who were victims of the fake Revenue Agents.

According to one of the victims, “These people collect between N500.00 and N1,000.00 from us the Keke Operators while they collect between N3,000.00 and N5,000.00 from the minibus and bigger trucks and if you refuse to pay they would smash the windscreen of your vehicle”

An attempt was made by some touts to attack the enforcers with bottles but was repelled by the team and ultimately arrested in the process.

According to the Anambra North Senatorial District Commander Mr Daniel Martins, “The essence of the enforcement is to restore sanity and protect the traders from being affected by the unlikely incident of the accident along those roads and streets”

“Our challenge is that they will still come back again and they have shops inside the markets but they will abandon their shops and come to the streets to trade and this is against our terms of reference when we were established”

Mr Ifeanyi Ezeani who is the Enforcement officer for the Ogbaru local government area noted that the fake Revenue Agents would be handed over to the Police for prosecution.

“Those boys have been ripping off innocent motorists and Keke Operators and this is the end of the road for them because they would be taken to the Police and ultimately charged to Court ” he said.