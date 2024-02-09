14 Abducted Passengers of GIG, ABC Buses Regain Freedom

All 14 passengers of God Is Good (GIG) Motors and ABC Transport abducted by gunmen in Kogi State on their way to Abuja finally regained freedom from their abductors yesterday. Confirming their release, the Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ovye- Aya, said they were released around 5.00 p.m. yesterday.

Some gunmen had on Saturday, hijacked GIG motors and ABC transport buses heading to Abuja from Kogi and abducted the passengers. The kidnappers were reported to have demanded for N15 million ransom on each of the passengers to secure their release.

Ovye-Aya said: “I’m confirming to you now that all the 14 kidnapped passengers of both GIG and ABC Motors have finally regained their freedom. “The 14 of them are hale and hearty. They will soon meet their family members. “Among those released are 12 passengers of GIG motors and two of ABC.

“I can’t tell you whether ransoms were paid or not, but what I can tell you is that they are free people now.” Again, the command’s spokesperson did not confirm whether arrests were made while securing the freedom of the victims.