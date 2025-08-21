14 Abducted Children Reunite With Parents As Adamawa Gives N100,000 To Each Family

The Adamawa State Government has brought succour to the families of the 14 abducted children rescued from a human trafficking ring, as they were yesterday integrated with their bonifide parents. The state government also gifted each family N100,000, as support for food and non-food items.

In a deeply emotional ceremony occasioned by both sorrow and relief, the state deputy governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, who superintended the formal handover of the children, described the act as an “unfortunate story that is happening in the state.”

Professor Farauta described the moment as one of “mixed feelings of sadness and joy,” lamenting that Adamawa has now joined the list of states grappling with the “unfortunate monster” of child trafficking. “This is an infamous story we hear happening far away from the state. Unfortunately, it has caught up with us,” she said.

According to the Deputy Governor “This notorious trafficker has perfected the art of trafficking minors aged 4-9 years from various communities in Adamawa state to the southeastern region of Nigeria, where she sold the victims for paltry sums ranging from N800,000 to N1.7 Million per child.”

The ring leader, Mrs Ngozi Abdulwahab, a middle-aged woman of Igbo descent married to an Hausa man was said to have operated from a small provision shop which she owns at Jambutu ward, Yola-North LGA where she used snacks and gifts to lure unsuspecting children.

The rescued children, identified as Fatima Husseini (9), Nusaiba Abdulaziz (7), Maimuna Ibrahim (5), Nana Khadija Abdulwahab (5), Fatima Ismail (5), Iliyasu Umar Mohammed (5), Muhammad Buba (5), Umar Farouk (5), Nana Khadija (5), Habiba Musa (4), Mohammed Yerima (6), and Muhammad Anwar (4).