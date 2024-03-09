13th African Games: Colourful Opening Unites Continent in Sports, Culture

…It’s Celebration of Talents and Discovery – Sunday Dare

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium radiated with the vibrant colors and infectious energy of African unity as the curtains were raised on the grand spectacle of the 13th African Games. With 54 nations participating and jostling for supremacy in 29 different sports, the stage is set for an electrifying display of athletic prowess, cultural richness, and the enduring spirit of sportsmanship.

The opening ceremony, held amidst a backdrop of continental unity, love, and the collective spirit of competition, showcased the diversity and richness of African culture. From captivating traditional dances to awe-inspiring displays of artistic talent, attendees were treated to a visual feast that underscored the unique heritage and shared values of the continent. Adding to the excitement of the occasion were special musical performances by some of Africa’s most celebrated artists.

Icons such as Shatta Wale, King Promise, Path Thomas, Ebo Taylor, and Kamo Mphela electrified the atmosphere with their soul-stirring melodies, further igniting the passion and enthusiasm of the crowd. Former Minister of Sports, Sun- day Dare, was among the top dignitaries who graced the continental opening ceremony. “The AG is Africa’s Olympics. I am glad it’s finally here after 8 months delay. It’s a celebration of talents and discovery of yet new talents. The African spirit lives on,” Dare said.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif were also in attendance. In his remarks, Minister Ussif emphasized that beyond the pursuit of victory, the African Games serve as a joyous celebration of African sports, culture, and values. “We stand here today not only as competitors but as ambassadors of unity and excellence,” remarked Minister Ussif. “Ghana, as the proud host of these games, extends its hand in friendship to all participating nations. May the spirit of camaraderie and fair play guide us as we embark on this exhilarating journey together.”