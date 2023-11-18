139 GBV Reported Weekly In Kano – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has expressed deep concern over unreported cases of human rights abuse in Nigeria, saying 139 Gender Based Violence (GBV) are reported weekly in Kano State.

Speaking during a Media Parley, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani said the group is worried that human rights abuses are on the rise in Nigeria and yet there are not enough reports from the Press.

Musa said central in these abuses are Military and Security Agencies, hence the urgent need for Media Practitioners to heighten the Calls for Security accountability and to ensure that accountability is included in the Military framework in Nigeria.

The Executive Director, Women in Media Communication Initiative, Halima Ben Umar, said that GBV is seriously on the rise in Kano, expressing worries that the Media seems to be silent on it.

She said in just a week over 139 cases were captured by her group the abuses are Physical torture, trauma, stigma and suffering, which calls for urgent actions to address it.

The Country Director of Amnesty International, Isa Sanusi, said that they have already developed a comprehensive human rights agenda and handed same to the Government, this is to say that if they don’t have one this is it for them to work on it.

“Unfortunately today there are no social safeguards for the poor and the vulnerable, We people should have rights to education and health care because these services should be readily available for everyone”.

He Commended the Media that despite pressure from the authorities they maintained solid support to Amnesty International, which has given them enough courage to continue their good jobs.

The Trustees Board Chairman, worried that many documented cases of Human Rights violations like the 2017 Board of Inquiry to review compliance by Armed Forces with human rights are yet to be made public.

The Judicial panels of inquiry set up by the 29 State’s Governor in the wake of the #EndSars Protest 2020 are yet to be implemented and so many other commitments