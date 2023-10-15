139 Days in the Saddle: Tinubu Battles Buhari’s Mess in Silence

The reality of what was done in the last eight years is now dawning on President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet in his administration. It is going to take some time before they can make any headway. An indication to this came to the fore with the indefinite suspension of the N–Power programe of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Minister of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Beta Edu, told a bewildered nation last week that the socioeconomic safety programme, meant to empower the Youth and the less privileged in the society became a cesspool of corruption.

She said those in charge were just taking money in the name of one project or the other without being executed. Nothing was done. Those who should know said the situation is bad and beyond what they thought of before going in. One of our sources, who did not want his name in print because he is not authorized to speak on the issue, said it will take time before the Tinubu administration makes a headway. A Source, who spoke with one of our Correspondents said: “They are really embattled.

They have appointed another set of advisers for information and strategy in Bayo Onanuga. “Whether we like it or not, things are not going the way they had envisaged. It has now dawned on them that there is more to governance than winning elections. “There is more to governing Nigeria than governing Lagos. They are seeing the complexity of Nigeria and the power and the intrigues can be overwhelming at times, even the president.

He was said to have told one or two persons that it is really a Herculean task. “But he keeps saying that he will navigate his ways and Nigeria will be better under him. But that needs to be met, especially with the myriads of mounting security challenges, economic woes and the flip flop on their side.” The Source continued: “Some persons are not comfortable with the lifting of the ban on some items that can access foreign exchange.

Personally, I do not believe that that is the way it should go in rescuing the Naira. It should not be wholesale. There are some things we have a comparative advantage in. We should not be importing them. How can you import rice? How can you import furniture and some other things? It is going to be tough. Like somebody said to me, whether Tinubu likes it or not, his success would be measured on two measures – Economy and security.

If he fails in them, he should just know that he has not delivered. Nigerians will measure the success of his administration on those two major parameters. “It is not something that they can tell us they have succeeded in. It is what the people will know and say if their economic situation has really improved. It is not something you can use in- formation and strategy and propaganda to couch it.

“It is something that the people will feel and will see themselves. They are waiting. Yet, four or five months on, they are yet to feel or see any significant changes in their economic parameters and their security. It is just a tentative approach.” The Source added: “Every day, he keeps telling people and keeps strategizing with some of his key aides and looking for a way out of the quagmire.

“He, himself, admitted that the Buhari administration did not do well. If not for the fact that Buhari and Tinubu are of the same party, the Pandora Box would have been opened. Because what they met beggars belief. He cannot go all out. If he does, he will be demarketing his party. “There are a lot of probes going on underground.

Security, finance, EFCC, Central Bank, a lot of probes are going on. But they cannot expose most of the mess because of what it will do to their party, especially because they are also looking at three major elections coming up in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states. “We hear that after the elections, they may also come out to tell the world of some of the mess that they unearthed but they do not want to demarket their party. That is why a lot of probes are going on underground.

But it is not going to get better soon. If Nigerians put them under pressure, they are going to open the books and say this is what we met. But not now! That time is coming.” Another Source said: “That is why they had to suspend the N- Power. The conditional grant or cash transfer are still being unearthed. Some banks too were used to siphon the fund. That is why some banks and their directors are being summoned under the table to come and explain huge transfers from the Federation Account to them.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria virtually became a Father Christmas as it engaged in some of the things outside its mandate in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility. Instead of monetary policy and fiscal policy; it was just doling out money in the name of CSR. “They were printing money and spending money and donating money here and there, to the extent that they were not watching over the economy.

Just because it is the same party, they are unable to come into the open to say it.” Our Source continued: “It is difficult for them. They are not finding it easy. The last government has ruined the economy. The Economic Team of Buhari was a non – performer. It did not bring any major issue before the members. It was virtually a portfolio economy. “He would just sit down with some people. Because of the lie they told Emefiele that he was going to succeed Buhari, he was just agreeing to most of the things they were doing.

They did not know it was that bad. “Unfortunately, this President has not settled down. Instead of settling down, he is being confronted with so many things. The security matter is not helping matters. The certificate saga is not helping things. The fight back, the fight between some sections of his party is not helping. “They are not making much progress.

That is why up till now, some of the people being held are just to show how disappointed this administration is with its predecessor. Of course, they are in the same party; they cannot come out to say it. If it were to be an- other party, it is really, really nauseating what they did to the economy. It is terrible. “It is going to take some time. Unfortunately, the world economy is also not helping things. He also has a major security challenge to tackle.”

Our sources cannot be wrong. Nigeria has been caught in the debt conundrum. Nigeria was subjected to a borrowing spree under the immediate past government. The country’s total debt expanded within eight years from $63.81 billion in 2015, Nigeria’s debt rose to N46.25 trillion as of Decem- ber 31,2022. The figure excluded over N22 trillion Ways and Means advances by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Buhari’s administration utilized larger components of the contracted loans to upgrade the ailing road and rail infrastructure. Parts of the loans were deployed to build a new port in Lagos, completing a crucial bridge in the South-East amongst others. The second Niger Bridge at Onitsha in Anambra State commissioned by the Buhari government a few weeks before the administration’s exit was funded by loan from China.

The Lagos – Ibadan uncompleted expressway is being funded through external loans. When he took office in May 2015, Nigeria’s GDP was $594 billion according to available data. At the end of his tenure in May 2023, the country’s GDP had fallen to $460 billion according to reliable sources. Similarly, Inflation rate in May 2015 was 8.7%. It galloped to 22.22% in April 2023.

Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, was 13% in May 2015. It increased to 18.5% in May 2023. The official foreign exchange rate was N197/ USD and the parallel mar- ket rate was N220/USD in May 2015. In May 2023, the official foreign exchange rate was N465/USD while at the parallel market, it was N740/USD. In May 2015, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.

In May 2023, the unemployment rate had worsened to 33 per cent. In May 2015, total public debt was N12 trillion. In 2015, foreign investor’s participation at NGX was 54 per cent. It fell to 17 per cent in 2022. FX scarcity and capital controls kept many foreign investors trapped, thus eroding their confidence. Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians began an unprecedented exodus to other nations. The ‘ Japa ‘ syndrome (flees or escape) began.

Nigerians are migrating in droves to escape excruciating poverty levels and heightened security challenges. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt hit N87.38 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The figure represents an increase of 75.29 per cent or N37.53 trillion compared to N49.85 trillion recorded at the end of March 2023. In a report, the DMO said the debt includes the N22.71 trillion Ways and Means Advances of the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Federal Government.

It said: “Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at June 30, 2023, was N87.38 trillion ($113.42 billion). It comprises the total domestic and external debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the thirty-six states, and the Federal Capital Territory. “The major addition to the Public Debt Stock was the inclusion of the N22.712 trillion securitized FGN’s Ways and Means Advances.” The report also noted that other additions to the debt stock were new borrowings by the Federal Government and the sub-nationals from local and external sources.

It added: “The reforms already introduced by the present administration and those that may emerge from the recommendations of the Fiscal Reform and Tax Policies Committee, are expected to impact debt strategy and improve debt sustainability.” The DMO had earlier projected that the country’s public debt burden may hit N77 trillion following the National Assembly’s approval of the request by former President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Ways and Means Advances.

The Ways and Means Advances is a loan facility through which the CBN finances the shortfalls in the government’s budget. The Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha, during a public presentation of the 2023 budget organised by the former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, noted that the debt would be N70 trillion without N5 trillion new borrowing and N2 trillion promissory notes.

However, the latest data showed that the current debt stock of N87.38 trillion exceeded the DMO’s projection by N10.38 trillion. The analysis of the report revealed that Nigeria has a total domestic debt of N54.13 trillion and total external debt of N33.25 trillion. While the domestic debt makes up 61.95 per cent of total debt, the external makes up 38.05 per cent.

From the report, the domestic debt increased by 79.18 per cent from N30.21 trillion while the external debt rose by 69.28 per cent from N19.64 trillion in Q1 2023. In computing the debt, the DMO was not aware that the Central Bank of Nigeria owes JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs a combined sum of $7.5 billion as of the financial year ended December 2022.

Also included as part of its liabilities, is another $6.3 billion owed in foreign currency forwards. This is contained in the audited financial statement of the apex bank, published on its website. The Apex Bank, however, stated that it owes Goldman Sachs $500 million and JP Morgan $7 billion in what it classified as securities lending.

It was further disclosed that Nigeria’s foreign reserves was used as collateral for the CBN loan, meaning that in reality, Nigeria’s reserves far below the $34.22 billion officially touted as the country’s external reserves and not enough to finance six months import the minimum benchmark. According to the Chairman of Progressives Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, foreign investors are aware of the parlous state of the Nigerian economy and are not in a hurry to return to Nigeria, despite the unification of the foreign exchange rate and other reform introduced by the Tinubu administration.

“Investors cannot bring in their dollars and invest in our market until they are convinced that they will be able to leave as easily as they came in. “Though there is marked improvement in oil earnings, the revenue is encumbered by the billions of dollars the Central Bank owes in foreign currency forwards,” Okezie said.

This is as an Energy Economist and Lecturer at Babcock University, Dr.Mfonobong Etokakpan, expressed his support for the suggestion by the Tinubu Economic Advisory Council that the assets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), including the comatose refineries be sold to the private sector, say- ing that will generate over $17 billion. “That can give the economy a head start if properly managed by the Tinubu administration,” Etokakpan said.