13,500 Terrorists, Criminals Neutralized, 252,596 Ammunition Recovered Since 2023 – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed that over 13,543 terrorists and other criminal elements have been neutralized across Nigeria since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

Ribadu made the disclosure while addressing participants at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Policy and Development Summit held on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

He said the country’s military and intelligence services have achieved significant gains in the fight against terrorism and other forms of insecurity, confirming that 13,543 insurgents and criminals were eliminated during various operations nationwide over the past year.

The NSA further disclosed that no fewer than 124,408 Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, along with their family members, have surrendered to Nigerian forces and are currently undergoing rehabilitation under the Federal Government’s de-radicalization and reintegration programme.

“We have so far recovered and destroyed 252,596 rounds of assorted ammunition. Our troops have neutralized 13,543 terrorists,” Ribadu stated.

His remarks come as Nigeria continues to face multiple security challenges ranging from terrorism in the Northeast to banditry in the Northwest and North Central regions, and secessionist-related violence in the South.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009, has claimed over 350,000 lives—both directly and indirectly—according to United Nations estimates, and has displaced more than two million people, mostly in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

Despite consistent claims by the government of degrading the group’s capabilities, attacks, ambushes, and bombings persist, particularly in Borno and Yobe states.

The past two months have witnessed renewed violence in Plateau, Benue, and parts of Borno, leading to increased casualties and displacement of residents.

Ribadu attributed recent improvements in the security landscape to enhanced inter-agency collaboration, increased investments in intelligence gathering, and the firm political will of the current administration.

The APC National Summit was organized to review and assess the performance of the Tinubu-led administration and explore strategies for sustainable national development.

