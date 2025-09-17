$134m Diversion Saga: Payments Delay Caused By Bureaucracy – NAIDA

The Nigeria Agro Input Dealers Association (NAIDA) on Wednesday said there is no diversion of $134m by the group, noting that it encountered a delay in paying agro-input suppliers.

Recall that an online report had alleged that the association fraudulently diverted a whopping sum of $134 million meant for improving food prices in the market.

NAGS-AP is the National Agricultural Growth Scheme-Agro-Pocket, a Nigerian government initiative co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) aimed at increasing food production and farmer productivity through subsidies on seeds and fertiliser.

A statement by the President of NAIDA, Kabiru Fara, said the online publication, which alleged diversion of the said fund and non-payment of agro-input suppliers, was the handiwork of mischief makers.

Fara described the allegations in the said publication as false. According to him, “We categorically deny any act of fraudulent diversion.”

According to him, Fara, the delay in the payment of some suppliers and agro dealers was due to “bureaucratic verification processes, reconciliation of delivery reports, quality checks, and ensuring compliance with the procurement standards mandated by AFDB and federal regulations.”

“No credible evidence has been presented that any official has personally benefited from funds earmarked for suppliers and Agro Dealers.

“The article’s assertion that “money earmarked for payment to agro dealers was used for other items ‘not captured in the programme” remains unsubstantiated. The suggestion that this was done in bad faith or deliberately is false.”