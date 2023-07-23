130hrs Marathon Entertainment: Nwifuru, Igariwey, Kama, Commissioners Congratulate Ebonyi MC

Eminent Ebonyians including Governor Francis Nwifuru, member representing Afikpo/Edda Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, his Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency counterpart, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, Commissioners for Information, and Commerce Jude Okpor and Oguzor Offia-Nwali have congratulated an indigene of the state, Walter Chukwuemeka popularly known as MC Walter who is about to break the world record in the entertainment industry through his ongoing 130hours non-stop entertainment which he stared early this week.

The 130 hours of marathon entertainment is currently ongoing at a popular entertainment joint in Abakaliki the state capital known as Citihub.

The 130 non-stop entertainment by Chukwuemeka has attached people from all walks of life within and outside the state who have been trooping into the venue to watch him and entertain themselves.

As of the time of filling this report, MC Walter has passed 107hours in the marathon entertainment

Governor Francis Nwifuru has congratulated him and described him as a bundle of talent who is making the state proud in the entertainment industry.

The Governor was said to have placed a video call on MC Walter and urged him to keep making the state proud.

Also, Hon. Iduma Igariwey and Hon. Nkemkanma Kama took to their Facebook pages to congratulate MC Walter.

Igariwey said “Dear MC Walter Chukwuemeka, you have put Ebonyi on the map with your extraordinary world record attempt.

“Be rest assured that we are following your progress and praying for you to have the strength to complete it.

All’s well that ends well”

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor said dear MC Walter, may I congratulate you on behalf of the government, people, and lovers of our dear state on your ongoing attempt at setting a world record of 130 hours Entertainment Marathon.

“You have done our state proud by demonstrating the adventurous, resilient, and unwavering Ebonyi spirit thus far. We are proud of you.

“As we watch your progress in this endeavour, it is my most fervent prayer that the Almighty God grants you the strength to achieve this great feat”.

Also in his statement, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Oguzor Offia said “May I on behalf of Ebonyi State government and my family, congratulate MC Chukwuemeka Walter who is on the verge of breaking record in the entertainment industry through his ongoing 130hours non-stop entertainment.

“This is a feat that is not easy to come by and we are proud that our own illustrious son is breaking this world record.

“Walter has passed 107 hours in the marathon entertainment which shows that he is a man full of energy and talent. His Excellency the Governor, Rt. Hon. Bldr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is proud of him, we in the Commerce and Industry are proud of him, Ebonyi people are proud of him.

“I urge our youths to continue to engage in meaningful ventures and other activities of this nature that can impact their lives positively and that of the society at large as future leaders.

“I urge the youths to take advantage of the enabling environment the present administration has created for them to showcase their talents through the ministry of skill acquisition and talent development which His Excellency created”.