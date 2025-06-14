1,303 Corps Members Sworn In Benue For Batch A Mobilisation

Share

Not fewer than 1,303 corps members were yesterday in Benue State sworn in during the opening ceremony of 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orienta-tion Course held at the NYSC Per-manent Orientation Camp, Wan-nune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese repre-sented by Justice J.N. Adagba ad-ministered the oath on the corps members while Governor Hya-cinth Alia was represented by the Permanent Secretary, State Minis-try of Youth, Sports Development and Creativity, Dr Philip T. Nongu.

I assure you that being in Benue State is just home away from home.

“Accordingly, I encourage you to settle down, quickly adjust and adopt to the new camp environ-ment; interact and integrate with your colleagues from other com-munities, regions and States in line with the NYSC core values.

“The service that you will be called to render, through the in-strumentality of your various posting after the orientation camp, will help plug the skilled manpower gaps across the state. We are aware that you can only achieve the aforementioned tasks comprehensively in an atmo-sphere of peace.”

Share