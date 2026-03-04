13,000 Jobs To Be Created As Greenplinth Africa, Benue Sign MOA

Greenplinth Africa, a Pan-African green solutions company, and Benue State have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to distribute two million clean cookstoves and plant 100 million economic trees.

The MoA was signed in Lagos at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Green Conference, themed “Decarbonising Africa: Pathway to Growth and Green Economy.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the three-day conference with New Telegraph, President of Greenplinth Africa, Dr. Olawale Akinwunmi, said the initiative would create at least 13,000 jobs in Benue State.

“The MoA is for the deployment of two million stoves to women and households at no cost to the beneficiaries. Additionally, we aim to plant 100 million economic trees in Benue State. We will also ensure that women in the state have employment opportunities. We will be employing 13,000 people at a minimum wage of N185,000 per month,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Babatunde Aina, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Finance Officer of Greenplinth Africa, stated that every clean stove beneficiary would also receive a monthly payment of N10,000 and free health insurance under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“They’ll be the first state where we fully roll out this project. Each individual receiving a clean cookstove in Benue State will get two stoves, stainless steel pots, and 40 kilograms of farm-waste briquettes,” he added.

Donald Akule, MD/CEO of Benue Agricultural Development Company, described the benefits of the initiative as enormous for the people of Benue.

“The MoA enables Benue State to partner with Greenplinth to implement a 100 million Tree-Agro-Forestry Project and a two-million cookstove project. The state will contribute its refundable quota and access the benefits associated with job creation, a factory, and the 100 million trees. There will also be a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established under this MoA, to facilitate the deliverables and ensure accountability,” Akule explained.