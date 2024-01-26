13,000 Anambra Women Screened For Cervical Cancer

…242 Found Positive.

Out of 13,000 women screened for cervical cancer in Anambra State 242 have so far been found positive, a development that has led to free medical treatment by the first lady Dr Mrs Nonye Soludo.

Also, primary schools in Anambra state have taken delivery of sanitary pads for female students in the area in a bid to sustain personal and menstrual hygiene in the state.

According to the wife of the governor Dr Mrs Nonye Soludo who was represented at the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Women Summit in Onitsha South local government area by Dr Uju Okeke the Non-Governmental Organization known as Healthy Living is aimed at encouraging a healthy life among people.

“What Her Excellency is doing through her Healthy Living NGO is to encourage people to be physically fit and feed quality and natural food”

“Also in a bid to incubate healthy living among the younger generation we have distributed sanitary pads to all the Post-primary schools in Anambra state as well as first Aid boxes and we have been on a sensitization tour of local government areas to set up support groups headed by the Transition Committee Chairmen of the twenty-one local government areas,” she said

Speaking earlier the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji noted that the Women Summit is aimed at interfacing with party members on the achievements of Gov Charles Soludo adding that ahead of the next year’s gubernatorial election in Anambra state the masses must be abreast with what APGA as a political party has done so far to Dever a second term.

Orji announced that very soon there would be a more elaborate function where all and sundry would be taken around on a tour of ongoing and completed projects of the governor.

At her remark at the occasion, the South East Woman leader of APGA Mrs Ngozi Obidile noted that the theme of the summit is which Women Inclusiveness and Participation in Politics is very instructive as according to her it would go a long way to encourage women’s to be part of politics and governance.

“Onitsha South is blessed under the Solution Government of Prof Charles Soludo for giving us a capacity TC Chairman, two women commissioners, ten roads are under quality construction simultaneously and in search for the first time Onitsha South local government area will be having a Specialist Hospital built in the local government” she said.