130 Kidnapped Niger Pupils, Teachers Regains Freedom

The remaining 130 kidnapped school pupils and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have been rescued from their abductors.

New Telegraph reports that the pupils and teachers regained their freedom unhurt after a month in captivity.

Recall that 280 school pupils and teachers were abducted on Friday, November 21. While 50 escaped, the Federal Government explored a non-kinetic approach to secure the release of 100 on December 7.

Security sources confirmed that the latest release took place on Saturday in a forest between Kwara and Niger states.

The Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and vehicles from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) were seen conveying the abductees, comprising 115 pupils and 15 teachers, to Minna, the Niger State capital.

On the account of the Residents, some of the children were evacuated from the National Park, a forest allegedly used by terrorists.

New Bussa residents also confirmed sighting white buses moving towards the Babana area on Saturday.

Their release became a source of relief to anxious parents and school staff who had begun to lose hope.

A senior security official, who spoke in confidence, said: “The freed abductees are on their way to Minna under heavy security, where they will be handed over to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago.

“Everyone is relieved that the nightmare is over. The government has kept its promise to ensure the safe return of these innocent victims.

“The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, coordinated all agencies, leading to this success.”

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reacting in a statement, said the rescue of the remaining 130 children and staff marks a fitting end to the year.

“As it is, the Federal Government can confirm that all the abducted pupils of the Catholic School, Papiri, numbering 230, have been freed. Not a single pupil is left in captivity.

“The just-released 130 pupils are being handed over to the Niger state government, after which they will be reunited with their families.

“This courageous effort by our security forces reaffirms our nation’s resolve to protect its people.

“The Federal Government empathises with the parents and guardians of the pupils for the agony the abduction has caused them, wishes them a pleasant family reunion, a good healing process, compliments of the season, and a Merry Christmas,” he said.

Presidential Spokesman Sunday Dare on his verified X account, wrote: “Another 130 abducted Niger State pupils released, none left in captivity.”

The post was accompanied by a photograph of smiling children and a woman.

The Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, also confirmed the release. He said, Governor Umaru Bago called to inform him of the development.

The bishop said the pupils and teachers were expected in Minna today.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the release of 130 pupils and teachers, adding that further details would be communicated.

Sources said intensive negotiations preceded the release, noting that talks began on Thursday night.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bago, Bologi Ibrahim, said relevant information would be made public.