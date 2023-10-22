130 Days After: Why Ex-efcc Chair, Bawa, Hasn’t Been Charged to Court –Investigation

Strong indications emerged over the weekend that the Federal Government was yet to conclude investigation into allegations of corruption levelled against a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa. That was even as lawyers said that there was no basis for his continued detention without a court order authorizing same.

Sunday Telegraph gathered from informed sources that Bawa may be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation into his stewardship was concluded. Sunday Telegraph reports that the former EFCC boss has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 14, when he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

One of our Sources, who confided in this newspaper said: “There is no way the Federal Government will be holding the person in question (Bawa) if it had not found some (alleged) possible infractions against him. “Also, there is no way the Federal Government will be keeping him without obtaining an order from a court of competent jurisdiction, to enable it to conclude investigations.

“The little I know is that there are issues around (alleged) corruption, which are being dutifully investigated, in a bid to arrive at a conclusion that will serve the course of justice for all parties involved. “Have you pondered over why Bawa has not challenged his detention, if he feels there will be no prima facie case against him, at the conclusion of investigation?

“People should stop imputing motives, and learn to give institutions of government the benefit of the doubt; presumption of regularity, please”. It would be recalled that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, had criticised the development, saying “It is in- defensible to keep the EFCC Chairman under arrest for extended periods of time without or before trial.”

Also weighing–in into the issue, two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), said there was no legal authority for his continued detention without being charged to court. Wahab Shittu and Chief Solo Akuma, also in an interview with our Correspondent, questioned under what law the embattled Bawa was being held for months, having not been taken to court for once.

Shittu said though Nigeria operates constitutional democracy, which ensures maximum guarantee of human rights protection and respect for the rule of law, there was no legal authority for detention without being brought for trial except if the individual is being held pursuant to court orders or against national security interest.

Shittu said: “If this is the position, we are entitled to demand that the authority informs Nigerians the nature of the offence for which Bawa was being held, whether his continued detention is legitimized by a court order, and why he is not being arraigned in court. These are the questions we should demand from our ruler as a matter of right. “It is not because it is Bawa. It is because the constitution exists to protect everyone, including Bawa.”

For Chief Akuma, even though nobody knows whether the court has been approached for an order to detain the former chairman of the EFCC more than what the constitution provides, “I doubt if they would con- tinue to detain him like that without an order of the court. What the constitution says is that a person can only be detained beyond 24 hours if there is an order of court. “Other than that, the constitution does not permit detaining somebody for such a long period of time when there is a court.”

Bawa was suspended from office on June 4 this year and has since been held incommunicado. Just last week, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the substantive replacement of Bawa as the Chairman of the anti – graft agency. Before President Tinubu appointed Olukoyede as the Chairman, Yakubu Chokol was appointed the acting Chairman following the suspension of Bawa. Ibrahim Magu, Bawa’s predecessor in office suffered the same fate under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.