13-Year-Old SS2 Student Wins UBA Essay Competition, Receives N10m Scholarship

A 13-year-old Senior Secondary School (SS2) student of Igando Community Senior High School, Lagos State, Ebunoluwa Seth Oluwatimilehin, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 UBA National Essay Competition.

Ebunoluwa was crowned the winner of the 15th edition of the competition during the grand finale held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheater, UBA House, Marina, Lagos.

He received a N10 million scholarship for his tertiary education, a laptop, a plaque, a trophy, and a UBA-branded bag.

He is also the first male student in eight years to win the competition, which has been largely dominated by female students.

Coming in second was Njoku-Kelechi Emerald, a student of Christian International School, Owerri, Imo State, who won N7.5 million, a laptop, a plaque, and a UBA-branded bag. Fatimah Bayero Auwal of Cornerstone Montessori School, Abuja, placed third, receiving N5 million, a laptop, a plaque, and a UBA-branded bag.

Speaking at the event, UBA Managing Director, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, said the competition reflects the bank’s commitment to empowering African youths to dream big and drive Africa’s development. “The greatest assets we have in Africa are our youths. By equipping them with the right knowledge, we can enable them to transform the continent,” he said.

Alawuba noted that the UBA Foundation aims to revive the culture of writing, promote creative and critical thinking, and encourage reading among young Africans while fostering awareness of Africa’s cultural diversity.

This year’s competition focused on the theme, “Nigeria is characterized by diverse cultures, ethnicities, and religions. How can young Nigerians leverage diversity to build a united nation?” The second-stage topic for the 12 finalists, selected from over 7,000 entries, was “In today’s interconnected world, what must Nigerian youths do to remain globally competitive in education, business, and leadership?”

UBA Foundation CEO, Mrs. Bola Atta, said the theme emphasizes religious tolerance and highlights how youths can use Nigeria’s diversity as a tool for unity and development.

Alawuba reiterated that UBA will continue to invest in the education of African youths to prepare them for leadership and global competitiveness. “Education is critical. By investing in our youths, we give them the opportunity to take Africa to the next level. No African youth should be left behind,” he said.

He also lauded the judges for their meticulous work in shaping the future of the continent’s young talents, emphasizing that every African child, regardless of socio-economic background, deserves access to quality education.