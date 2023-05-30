13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death Over Rubber Slippers Ownership

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended two men for reportedly stabbing a 13-year-old boy to death over rubber slippers ownership.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson on Monday evening confirmed this arrest to newsmen.

According to the command’s spokesman, the incident occurred around 6 pm at Iganmu under the Bridge on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the Ijora Badia Police Division got the information from a concerned member of the public that some youths were mobilising to cause mayhem in the Iganmu area.