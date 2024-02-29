13-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Lagos Beach

A 13-year-old boy identified as Kelvin Onyengba has reportedly drowned while hanging out at Alatise Beach in the Ajah region of Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident took place at 12:00pm on Tuesday, February 27 after the deceased went swimming with five other pals.

According to a police source, the tragedy occurred on February 27, and the youngster Kelvin perished as a result of water waves.

The source said, “The incident happened yesterday. The mother of the boy said that the wave of the water swept her son. According to her, he went out with five of his friends to swim and hang out, but unfortunately, the boy did not come back to his parents.”

When reached, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the event to New Telegraph stating that; local detectives had visited the scene of the incident, and that the deceased’s family was still awaiting the missing body.

“Detectives from the division visited the scene of the incident while the family was waiting for the body to emerge from the sea.