No fewer than thirteen worshippers were reportedly killed when bandits launched an attack on a mosque in Unguwan Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The assault, which reportedly took place during Friday Fajr prayers, saw the armed bandits invade the mosque and open fire on worshippers.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasiru Mu’azu, said the attack was a retaliatory strike by the assailants after residents of the community had earlier resisted their advances.

Mu’azu said that the State Government has deployed additional security personnel and introduced support measures, assuring that operatives are already on the ground in Unguwan Muntau to restore calm.

The commissioner assured the people that the Air component commander of the Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Police Force, has been positioned in strategic places to prevent such a dastardly act from re-occurring.

“The incident occurred when criminal elements launched a reprisal attack on the community. The Muslim members of the community were praying in the mosque during the Fajr prayer when the criminal element started shooting sporadically in the mosque.

“The attack was in retaliation for the community’s successful defence efforts two days earlier.

“The people of Unguwan Mantau decided to lay an ambush against the bandits and killed many of them. They rescued victims taken from Ruwan Sanyi village, seized 3 motorcycles, and 2 AK-47s.

“The security agencies are now on the ground in Unguwan Muntau to restore normalcy.”

“We are working towards bringing the bandits to book. As the Government, we salute the gallantry and disposition of the people of Unguwar Mantau, and we are committed to fighting these bandits and ensuring safety across our communities.

“The State Government extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected and reaffirms its unwavering support for community-based security initiatives while working to eliminate criminal elements from the region”, he said.