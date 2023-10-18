13 Teams Set For Battle Ahead Of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tourney

All is set for the kick-off of the third edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament slated for Monday, October 23, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, as 13 female teams battle for pre-season glory at the yearly tournament.

The competition, with the theme, “End Gender-Based Violence,” is aimed at harnessing sporting talents in the State and will highlight the efforts made by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to end gender-based violence in the State.

The Chairman, Communication Sub-Committee for the tournament, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the tournament will be held in the ancient city of Benin between Monday, October 23 through Wednesday, November 1.

He listed the participating teams to include Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Robo FC, Naija Ratels, Nasarawa Amazons, and Osun Babes.

Others are Confluence Queens, Fortress Ladies, Ekiti Babes, Remo Stars Ladies FC, and Heartland.

According to him, “Four venues have been scheduled to host this year’s tournament. These are the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Sports Complex, Western Boys High School mini stadium, Edo State College of Nursing and Health Sciences mini stadium, and University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“Thirteen prestigious women’s football clubs in the country have confirmed their attendance and participation. The teams will be arriving in Benin City on Sunday, October 22. All the required facilities have been put in place as the participating team will be received on arrival on the same day at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.”

He said, “There will be a press conference, the unveiling of the mascot and the draws for the tournament will be held on Friday, October 20. The draws will be held under the full glare of the media to ensure credibility and transparency.”

Osagie added, “The first matches will be played on Monday, October 23, by 5 p.m. after the opening event at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“The third place and finals of the tournament will be played on Wednesday, November 1 after which trophies and consolation prizes will be handed over to participating clubs as part of the closing ceremony.”